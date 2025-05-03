PHOTOS Jelly Roll Turns Up the Heat at Star-Studded AMEX CARBONE BEACH For F1 Race Week in Miami! Source: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Amex x Carbone Beach

Jelly Roll set the stage on fire during Night 1 of American Express Presents CARBONE BEACH on Friday, May 2, as Major Food Group launched its exclusive three-night supper club on the sun-kissed shores of South Beach, just in time for Miami Race Weekend.

Source: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Amex x Carbone Beach) Jelly Roll performs at the Amex x CARBONE BEACH 2025 on May 02, 2025.

The Grammy-nominated country-rap sensation had A-listers and power couples swaying beneath elegant chandeliers with a medley of his greatest hits, including crowd favorites like "Get By," "Liar," and "Wild Ones." Adding a surprise twist, he paid homage to his roots with a country throwback, "Friends in Low Places," drawing cheers from the audience. Before his electrifying hour-long set, Jelly Roll graciously thanked Mario Carbone, saying, "Our journey started the same way all great relationships do with Mario — through his rigatoni. I was a fan long before the stage."

Source: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Amex x Carbone Beach) Andrew Schulz, Jelly Roll, Mario Carbone, Ryan Clark and Jeff Zalaznick attend Amex x CARBONE BEACH 2025.

The evening began with a lavish cocktail hour, featuring a breathtaking 2,500-pound ice sculpture adorned with oysters, lobster, scallops, and shrimp, alongside a caviar bar and delectable hors d'oeuvres. Guests enjoyed handcrafted cocktails featuring Lobos 1707 Tequila, Ketel One, Tanqueray, and the new Amex-inspired Centurion Spritz. Chef Mario Carbone curated an exquisite four-course feast, featuring culinary delights such as Carpaccio Piemontese, Spicy Rigatoni Vodka, Lobster Ravioli, Colossal Prawns, and an Irresistible Tower of Desserts. Each dish was a masterpiece, perfectly complementing the opulent beachside setting

Source: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Amex x Carbone Beach) Stassi Schroeder, Sophia Bush, Ashlyn Harris and Bethenny Frankel posed on the red carpet for night 1 of Carbone Beach in Miami.

Jelly Roll's performance transformed Carbone Beach into a honky-tonk paradise, drawing couples like Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris, and Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark to dance and embrace under the starlit sky. At a poignant moment, Jelly Roll gazed across the candlelit tables and remarked, "I never imagined being here at an Amex x Carbone Beach party. I thought I'd be somewhere very different. This feels like heaven... with chandeliers and rigatoni!"

Source: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Amex x Carbone Beach) Ashlyn Harris, Lindsey Vonn, Sophia Bush and Cait Bailey.

Night 1 of Amex x Carbone Beach saw a star-studded guest list including Tom Brady, Jamie Foxx, Olivia Jade, Bella Giannulli, Winnie Harlow, Kyle Kuzma, Sophia Bush, Ashlyn Harris, Kevin Love, Kate Love, Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark, Bethenny Frankel, Brooks Nader, Andrew Schulz, Cait Bailey, Lindsey Vonn, Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, and Steve Stoute, all joining Major Food Group co-founders Mario Carbone, Jeff Zalaznick, and Rich Torrisi for an unforgettable evening.

Source: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Amex x Carbone Beach) Brittany & Patrick Mahomes dance the night away to Jellyroll; Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes also celebrated together.

Meanwhile, at E11EVEN Miami, the city's ultimate hotspot, lovebirds Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet stole the show, dancing into the early hours with Nelly, who surprised the crowd with a duet alongside Ashanti. Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving and Larsa Pippen were also spotted enjoying the vibrant nightlife scene of what kicked of ahuge night of celebrations for the first night of Race weekend in Miami.