Jenelle Evans Celebrates Finalized Divorce From David Eason More Than 1 Year After Filing
Jenelle Evans is celebrating the finalization of her divorce from David Eason, more than a year after filing.
“Now I can breathe 👏🏻🎉,” Evans, 33, shared via Instagram on Wednesday, July 30. “Went through our assets and came to a settlement, ladies please don’t ever put anything in anyone else’s name but your own. The battle is over! 😭🙈 #LessonLearned #Divorced.”
Jenelle Evans Celebrated Her Divorce from David Eason
The news comes more than one year after the Teen Mom alum's initial divorce filing on February 23, 2024, after six years of marriage. The MTV star listed February 16, 2024, as their official date of separation, citing David’s “erratic” behavior, “substance abuse” issues and his refusal to work as the reasons behind the split.
Evans opened up about her split from Eason during her Teen Mom: The Next Chapter return in June 2024, telling fans that she felt like she was “walking on eggshells” around her ex as she was “reprimanded like a child all the time."
“I just feel like he didn’t treat me like I was his wife,” the reality TV alum told producers. “He belittled me a lot. I was sick of it. Mentally abusive. Not happy at all … From the moment I left David, I felt a huge weight off my shoulders.”
Jenelle Evans and David Eason's Divorce Was Finalized in July 2025
Their divorce was finalized on July 11 after a judge granted Evans’ motion for an “absolute divorce” between her and Eason, per The Ashley.
“Plaintiff is granted an absolute divorce from Defendant, and the marriage bonds existing between the parties are hereby forever dissolved,” the court docs obtained by the news outlet read. “Plaintiff is allowed to resume the use of her pre-marriage name, Jenelle Evans.”
Jenelle Evans and David Eason's Custody Battle Continues
Although Evans and Eason are now legally divorced, they’re still navigating court proceedings over custody, child support and other unresolved matters. The former couple is scheduled to appear for court-ordered mediation on August 11, per The Ashley.
Evans and Eason share one daughter, Ensley, born in 2017. Jenelle is also mom to son Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith and son Jace with ex Andrew Lewis.
Jenelle Evans Is Taking Things 'Easy' After David Eason Split
As for a new romance in her life, Evans revealed she was single and focused on “taking things easy.”
“I’ve been on two dates since I’ve been single,” the MTV star told a news outlet in June. “I’m exploring options but not trying to get into anything serious because I like my distance. I like my peace. I like my space. And I don’t want anything to disrupt that right now, especially my career goals for the future.”