Jenelle Evans Celebrates Finalized Divorce From David Eason More Than 1 Year After Filing

The news comes more than one year after the Teen Mom alum's initial divorce filing on February 23, 2024, after six years of marriage. The MTV star listed February 16, 2024, as their official date of separation, citing David’s “erratic” behavior, “substance abuse” issues and his refusal to work as the reasons behind the split.

Evans opened up about her split from Eason during her Teen Mom: The Next Chapter return in June 2024, telling fans that she felt like she was “walking on eggshells” around her ex as she was “reprimanded like a child all the time."

“I just feel like he didn’t treat me like I was his wife,” the reality TV alum told producers. “He belittled me a lot. I was sick of it. Mentally abusive. Not happy at all … From the moment I left David, I felt a huge weight off my shoulders.”