Jenna Bush Hager Accidentally Flashes Audience on Live TV as Tyra Banks Sneaks a Peek at Her Lingerie

Photo of Jenna Bush Hager and Tyra Banks
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Jenna Bush Hager mistakenly showed the audience her bra after Tyra Banks tried to look.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 29 2025, Published 12:56 p.m. ET

Tyra Banks was so curious about Jenna Bush Hager's lingerie, she couldn't wait until she was off camera to take a look.

During the Tuesday, July 29, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the supermodel, 51, gazed under the talk show host's shirt to analyze what type of bra she was wearing.

image of Tyra Banks wanted to see what type of bra Jenna Bush Hager wears.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Tyra Banks wanted to see what type of bra Jenna Bush Hager wears.

Banks asked what lingerie Bush Hager, 43, wears, to which the mom-of-three replied, "You don't even want to know."

The former Victoria's Secret Angel then reached across the table and asked if she could peek. As she peeled back her shirt, Bush Hager then realized she had accidentally flashed the audience.

"Oh, wait, did I show y'all?" she exclaimed. "I got scared!"

Banks revealed that the host's undergarment is "very T-shirt-y," "smooth, as all of America has seen." Even though Bush Hager insisted she's "not a super lingerie person," she admitted there was a time when she was.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager accidentally showed her bra on national television.

Banks, who now opts for hosting gigs over runways, emphasized how she is eager to go back to lingerie.

"I feel like I've forgotten myself, being an entrepreneur, being a mommy, and I just want comfort," she explained. "My bra now is way up here ... I have the same underwear that I just keep washing and wearing."

Tyra Banks' Unlimited Victoria's Secret Shopping Spree

image of Tyra Banks will guest co-host 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends' all week.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Tyra Banks will guest co-host 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends' all week.

The former America's Got Talent host misses being a Victoria's Secret Angel, not just for the modeling opportunities but the shopping perks. Throughout her contract term, the brand granted her an unlimited shopping spree.

"I had a free Angels card that the head of Victoria's Secret gave me," she said. "They were like, 'Forever. We love you so much. You have this card, and you can go to any shop forever and shop forever with no cap on it.' So I would get lingerie for myself, matching tops and bottoms. Every collection that came out, I got it."

Tyra Banks Gets Her Victoria's Secret Angels Card Taken Away

Source: @tyrabanks/TikTok

Tyra Banks returned to the Victoria's Secret runway in 2024.

Once Banks shifted gears toward hosting and didn't want to continue with Victoria's Secret, they took away her Angels card. One day, she tried to check out at the store and was surprised to learn she no longer had a card balance.

"I hate saying this on national TV!" she exclaimed, noting that she had embarrassingly tried to cash out a pile of clothing. "It was in a suburb[an] store in Los Angeles, off the freeway."

Banks came out of retirement to close the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show last October, wearing a bedazzled bra and corset.

