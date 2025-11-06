Jenna Bush Hager Backtracks After Calling Louvre Thieves 'Hot'
Nov. 6 2025, Published 1:12 p.m. ET
Maybe criminals are just her type.
During the Thursday, November 6, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, Jenna Bush Hager caught herself lusting over the thieves who stole more than $100 million in jewels from the Louvre in France on October 19.
After viewing the mugshots of the alleged robbers, the host, 43, couldn't help but admit the men are "hot."
"Best looking thieves I've seen in a long time," guest co-host Carson Daly quipped.
"Those thieves were hot!" Bush Hager exclaimed. "A friend of mine posted it and said, 'Let's just let them off.' They're handsome."
The TV personality quickly backtracked on her words and clarified that she does "not condone" their actions.
"We're not saying hot people [should be off the hook]," she declared.
The Louvre Museum's Unexpected Password
The Today hosts laughed over the fact that the museum's password was simply "Louvre."
"It's supposed to be the most secure museum on Planet Earth, and you think about the night guard going in or locking up, and it's just the name of the place," Daly pondered. "It may as well be 'password.'"
"Or 1, 2, 3, 4," Bush Hager agreed.
- Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli Robbed Of $1 Million Worth Of Jewelry In Home Invasion
- Dylan Dreyer Dishes on 'Freeing' Divorce After 'Broken' Relationship With Brian Fichera: 'I Can Be a Better Friend Than a Wife'
- Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Dad George W. Bush Called Michelle Obama His 'Girlfriend' at an Event in Funny Confession
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Who Are the Louvre Heist Suspects?
Earlier this week, a photo of the alleged robbers went viral on Instagram.
"Paris police have arrested two men suspected of stealing priceless jewels from the Louvre Museum," the caption read. "The pair were captured after a late-night chase through the streets near the iconic glass pyramid. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing as they work to recover the missing artefacts."
Fans gushed over the duo in the comments section.
"They are both works of art!" one person commented, while another asked, "Are they single?"
Elsewhere on social media, actress Jameela Jamil agreed, "It is so French of them to both be this hot. Why do they look like Calvin Klein models?"
However, it was later confirmed that the men are not tied to the recent Louvre heist, and their mugshots can be traced back to the early 2010s. Indeed, one of the men was featured in a 2013 BuzzFeed roundup of "the hottest guys ever arrested."
The mugshots of the real Louvre heist suspects have not been released. The four people arrested include a 34-year-old Algerian national, a 39-year-old French man, a 37-year-old man from the La Courneuve suburb and his female partner.
Prosecutor Laure Beccuau said that the criminals are "clearly local people."
"I don't find it that surprising," she expressed when asked about the profiles of the suspects. "What we are seeing now is that people with no significant association with organized crime are progressing relatively quickly to committing extremely serious crimes."