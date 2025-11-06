or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > jenna bush hager
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Jenna Bush Hager Backtracks After Calling Louvre Thieves 'Hot'

Photo of Jenna Bush Hager
Source: MEGA/TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Jenna Bush Hager praised the Louvre thieves as 'hot' and 'handsome.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 6 2025, Published 1:12 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Maybe criminals are just her type.

During the Thursday, November 6, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, Jenna Bush Hager caught herself lusting over the thieves who stole more than $100 million in jewels from the Louvre in France on October 19.

After viewing the mugshots of the alleged robbers, the host, 43, couldn't help but admit the men are "hot."

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Carson Daly guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Carson Daly guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

"Best looking thieves I've seen in a long time," guest co-host Carson Daly quipped.

"Those thieves were hot!" Bush Hager exclaimed. "A friend of mine posted it and said, 'Let's just let them off.' They're handsome."

The TV personality quickly backtracked on her words and clarified that she does "not condone" their actions.

"We're not saying hot people [should be off the hook]," she declared.

Article continues below advertisement

The Louvre Museum's Unexpected Password

Image of Jenna Bush Hager thinks the Louvre heist suspects are attractive.
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager thinks the Louvre heist suspects are attractive.

The Today hosts laughed over the fact that the museum's password was simply "Louvre."

"It's supposed to be the most secure museum on Planet Earth, and you think about the night guard going in or locking up, and it's just the name of the place," Daly pondered. "It may as well be 'password.'"

"Or 1, 2, 3, 4," Bush Hager agreed.

MORE ON:
jenna bush hager

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Who Are the Louvre Heist Suspects?

Image of A group of people robbed the Louvre on October 19.
Source: MEGA

A group of people robbed the Louvre on October 19.

Earlier this week, a photo of the alleged robbers went viral on Instagram.

"Paris police have arrested two men suspected of stealing priceless jewels from the Louvre Museum," the caption read. "The pair were captured after a late-night chase through the streets near the iconic glass pyramid. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing as they work to recover the missing artefacts."

Fans gushed over the duo in the comments section.

"They are both works of art!" one person commented, while another asked, "Are they single?"

Elsewhere on social media, actress Jameela Jamil agreed, "It is so French of them to both be this hot. Why do they look like Calvin Klein models?"

However, it was later confirmed that the men are not tied to the recent Louvre heist, and their mugshots can be traced back to the early 2010s. Indeed, one of the men was featured in a 2013 BuzzFeed roundup of "the hottest guys ever arrested."

Image of The real mugshots of the Louvre robbery criminals have not been released.
Source: MEGA

The real mugshots of the Louvre robbery criminals have not been released.

The mugshots of the real Louvre heist suspects have not been released. The four people arrested include a 34-year-old Algerian national, a 39-year-old French man, a 37-year-old man from the La Courneuve suburb and his female partner.

Prosecutor Laure Beccuau said that the criminals are "clearly local people."

"I don't find it that surprising," she expressed when asked about the profiles of the suspects. "What we are seeing now is that people with no significant association with organized crime are progressing relatively quickly to committing extremely serious crimes."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.