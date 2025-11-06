Jenna Bush Hager Backtracks After Calling Louvre Thieves 'Hot'

Article continues below advertisement

Maybe criminals are just her type. During the Thursday, November 6, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, Jenna Bush Hager caught herself lusting over the thieves who stole more than $100 million in jewels from the Louvre in France on October 19. After viewing the mugshots of the alleged robbers, the host, 43, couldn't help but admit the men are "hot."

Carson Daly guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

"Best looking thieves I've seen in a long time," guest co-host Carson Daly quipped. "Those thieves were hot!" Bush Hager exclaimed. "A friend of mine posted it and said, 'Let's just let them off.' They're handsome." The TV personality quickly backtracked on her words and clarified that she does "not condone" their actions. "We're not saying hot people [should be off the hook]," she declared.

The Louvre Museum's Unexpected Password

Jenna Bush Hager thinks the Louvre heist suspects are attractive.

The Today hosts laughed over the fact that the museum's password was simply "Louvre." "It's supposed to be the most secure museum on Planet Earth, and you think about the night guard going in or locking up, and it's just the name of the place," Daly pondered. "It may as well be 'password.'" "Or 1, 2, 3, 4," Bush Hager agreed.

Who Are the Louvre Heist Suspects?

A group of people robbed the Louvre on October 19.

Earlier this week, a photo of the alleged robbers went viral on Instagram. "Paris police have arrested two men suspected of stealing priceless jewels from the Louvre Museum," the caption read. "The pair were captured after a late-night chase through the streets near the iconic glass pyramid. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing as they work to recover the missing artefacts." Fans gushed over the duo in the comments section. "They are both works of art!" one person commented, while another asked, "Are they single?" Elsewhere on social media, actress Jameela Jamil agreed, "It is so French of them to both be this hot. Why do they look like Calvin Klein models?" However, it was later confirmed that the men are not tied to the recent Louvre heist, and their mugshots can be traced back to the early 2010s. Indeed, one of the men was featured in a 2013 BuzzFeed roundup of "the hottest guys ever arrested."

The real mugshots of the Louvre robbery criminals have not been released.