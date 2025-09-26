Jenna Bush Hager Admits She Believed Andy Cohen Was Taking Over for Howard Stern in Hilarious Prank

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager got punked. During the Friday, September 26, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, confessed that she fell for Andy Cohen's prank about taking over Howard Stern's radio show. Cohen detailed how the joke came to life, but not before Bush Hager spilled her opinion on the matter.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Andy Cohen broke down his prank with Howard Stern.

"You have to talk to us about this prank that you guys did...major radio prank announcing that you're replacing Howard Stern," guest co-host Sheinelle Jones started, before Bush Hager cut her off. "By the way, I believed it!" she interrupted, and Cohen admitted she wasn't the only one. "It's not too crazy that it wouldn't be believable," Jones said. "Thank you!" Cohen exclaimed. "It was his idea. And he called and he goes, 'You need to play this as realistic as possible.' Well, I said, 'If I was sitting in your chair, and you were unceremoniously dumped, it would be both thrilling and incredibly awkward. So that's going to be my point of view.' He said, 'Absolutely.'"

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager got tricked by Andy Cohen and Howard Stern.

The Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host couldn't believe that AP and Variety picked up the story as the truth. "I was like, 'These headlines are amazing!'" he gushed. "I loved it." Bush Hager asked if taking Stern's place would ever be a possibility in the future. "Listen, Howard is Howard," Cohen said earnestly, indicating that he has no plans to replace him.

Howard Stern and Andy Cohen's Hosting Swap Prank

Source: The Howard Stern Show/YouTube Fans and media believed Andy Cohen was taking over Howard Stern's radio show.

Earlier this month, Cohen shocked radio listeners when he declared he would be relaunching Stern's channel as "Andy 100." "This is not the voice you probably wanted to hear, but it is I, Andy Cohen, and this is our first day broadcasting on Channel 100. Andy 100 is what it’s being referred to around Sirius for the last few days. I know that you’re expecting a big announcement from Howard, and this is not how things were meant to go," he said on the SiriusXM show. Cohen continued, "There’s been a lot of talk about what’s going to happen with Howard’s deal. Is he fired? I don’t know how much I’m allowed to say, except that he’s not here and I am."

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Andy Cohen guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'