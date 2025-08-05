Jenna Bush Hager Breaks Into Song as She Gushes Over Beyoncé in Quirky Moment: Watch
Jenna Bush Hager showed off her vocals in an unexpected live moment.
On the Tuesday, August 5, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, belted out the lyrics to Beyoncé's "LEVII'S JEANS."
Bush Hager watched the singer's latest Levi's ad in awe before continuing the video's background track.
"You call me pretty little thing," she sang while shimmying in her seat, then gushing over the tune. "My favorite from the album, and 'BODYGUARD,' because I personally connect."
The mom-of-three transitioned into a duet with guest co-host Matt Rogers, singing, "I could be your bodyguard."
"It has a '50s vibe to it," she expressed before praising Cowboy Carter for winning the Grammy's Album of the Year.
Hints About Beyoncé's Next Album
Bush Hager listed "easter eggs" in Beyoncé's ad that pointed toward her next album. Although the award-winning artist arrives on horseback in the video, she leaves on a motorcycle, which led the host to speculate that her next project is rock or R&B.
Rogers also noted Beyoncé dressed up as Prince and Tina Turner at the last Cowboy Carter show.
"There's a moment at the end of the show where they show a really crazy super cut of Beyoncé and all her different iconic looks over time," he explained. "And people have slowed it down to find that there are certain images of her, one of her dressed like Tina Turner, one like Prince, I believe one of Michael Jackson, that make people think she's going to take back."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The images were exclusive to the final tour stop and were not on screen at any other Cowboy Carter performance.
"That's what's confusing, because that could mean R&B..." Bush Hager pondered. "Is it R&B or rock?"
Rogers doesn't think Beyoncé will place herself in a box and might fuse different genres while celebrating rock icons that are "so important to her."
Beyoncé's Levi's Collaboration
The musician stunned in a cheeky ad for Levi's Jeans, which dropped on Monday, August 4. The video, titled "Chapter 4: The Denim Cowboy," showed Beyoncé pulling down her jeans and placing them in a washing machine at a laundromat. Later on, she ditched her job at a diner and struts out the door, donning denim shorts and a flannel.
The star ended her evening at a bar, playing pool in bedazzled jeans and a denim jacket. The camera zoomed in on her curve-hugging pants while she nailed the perfect shot against cowboys. To honor her victory, the man dropped his jeans to the floor, and she rides away on a motorcycle.