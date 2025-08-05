ENTERTAINMENT Jenna Bush Hager Breaks Into Song as She Gushes Over Beyoncé in Quirky Moment: Watch Source: MEGA On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Jenna Bush Hager flexed her singing skills while belting out her favorite Beyoncé song. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 5 2025, Published 2:42 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager showed off her vocals in an unexpected live moment. On the Tuesday, August 5, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, belted out the lyrics to Beyoncé's "LEVII'S JEANS."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager is a fan of Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter.'

Bush Hager watched the singer's latest Levi's ad in awe before continuing the video's background track. "You call me pretty little thing," she sang while shimmying in her seat, then gushing over the tune. "My favorite from the album, and 'BODYGUARD,' because I personally connect." The mom-of-three transitioned into a duet with guest co-host Matt Rogers, singing, "I could be your bodyguard." "It has a '50s vibe to it," she expressed before praising Cowboy Carter for winning the Grammy's Album of the Year.

Article continues below advertisement

Hints About Beyoncé's Next Album

Source: MEGA Beyoncé's children joined her on tour.

Bush Hager listed "easter eggs" in Beyoncé's ad that pointed toward her next album. Although the award-winning artist arrives on horseback in the video, she leaves on a motorcycle, which led the host to speculate that her next project is rock or R&B. Rogers also noted Beyoncé dressed up as Prince and Tina Turner at the last Cowboy Carter show. "There's a moment at the end of the show where they show a really crazy super cut of Beyoncé and all her different iconic looks over time," he explained. "And people have slowed it down to find that there are certain images of her, one of her dressed like Tina Turner, one like Prince, I believe one of Michael Jackson, that make people think she's going to take back."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager thinks Beyoncé is releasing a rock or R&B album next.

The images were exclusive to the final tour stop and were not on screen at any other Cowboy Carter performance. "That's what's confusing, because that could mean R&B..." Bush Hager pondered. "Is it R&B or rock?" Rogers doesn't think Beyoncé will place herself in a box and might fuse different genres while celebrating rock icons that are "so important to her."

Beyoncé's Levi's Collaboration