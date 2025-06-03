Jenna Bush Hager Gets Real About Ex-Boyfriend's Hurtful Comments Over Her Birthmark: 'I Had PTSD'
Jenna Bush Hager is speaking out about a painful past experience involving her birthmark.
The 43-year-old co-hosted Today with Jenna & Friends alongside Savannah Guthrie, 53, and during the Tuesday, May 20, fashion segment, the duo tackled a trending topic: diaper shorts.
Hager pointed out that celebrities like Sydney Sweeney and Addison Rae have donned these micro shorts at public events. Curious about Guthrie's take, Hager asked if she would wear diaper shorts.
"I would not," Guthrie replied. "I mean, first of all, I don't think there was ever a time where I could wear those, but certainly this is not that time anymore. There's like a point where gravity takes hold of your legs and everything, and it's just all headed in one direction."
Taking a step deeper into vulnerability, Hager recounted how a significant incident involving an ex-boyfriend still resonates with her today.
"I don't know if I've ever told you this, but I had a boyfriend in the seventh grade who broke up with me," Hager revealed. "I have a birthmark, which you've seen because you've seen me in all sorts of areas. I had a boyfriend who broke up with me in the seventh grade when he saw me in a bathing suit because he saw my birthmark."
"That is outrageous," Guthrie responded, visibly shocked, to which Hager added, "I know, it gave me a lot of PTSD."
After the breakup, Hager established a "rule" for herself: her shorts had to cover the birthmark.
Guthrie reacted empathetically, stating, "That is awful" that Hager had to go through that experience.
"Long story short, I couldn't wear the diaper shorts," said the Sisters First author.
Guthrie inquired if Hager had ever discussed her birthmark on air before.
"I'm not sure if anybody's ever seen it," Hager said.
Guthrie then encouraged Hager to reveal her birthmark on camera, assuring her it was entirely her choice. With newfound confidence, Hager decided to show it off.
"This is actually me reclaiming that time," Hager said as she stood up and raised her shorts to reveal the birthmark on her upper thigh. The studio erupted in applause as Hager embraced her unique feature.
"Never thought I'd do that but here we go," she confessed, taking her seat once more.
"By the way, can I say something? Your legs look awesome," Guthrie complimented. "So gravity has not come for you."
Viewers praised Hager's honesty and authenticity, sharing their admiration online.
One Instagram user commented, "Love her. She's so real and sweet," while another echoed, "You're beautiful."
One person on YouTube remarked, "[Love] that you were proud to show your beautiful birthmark. You are beautiful inside and out."