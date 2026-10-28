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Jenna Bush Hager Gushes Over 2026 Sexiest Man Alive Noah Wyle as She Drools Over His 'The Pitt' Character: 'He's in Such Control'

Split of Jenna Bush Hager; Noah Wyle.
Source: TODAY WITH JENNA & SHEINELLE/YOUTUBE; XAVIER COLLIN/IMAGE PRESS AGENCY / MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager gushed over Noah Wyle.

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Oct. 28 2026, Published 9:27 a.m. ET

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Jenna Bush Hager very much approves of 2026's Sexiest Man Alive.

The Today anchor discussed why people find Noah Wyle so hot during the Tuesday, October 27, episode with Sheinelle Jones.

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Sheinelle Jones Noted That TV Doctors Often Win 'Sexiest Man Alive'

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Photo of TV doctors often win Sexiest Man Alive.
Source: TODAY WITH JENNA & SHEINELLE/YOUTUBE

TV doctors often win Sexiest Man Alive.

After announcing that People had named Wyle their Sexiest Man Alive for this year, Jones commented, "He has this, cardigan vibes — you know who else wears cardigans like that? From Wicked, our friend, Jonathan Bailey. There's something — I think this is a hot thing. I love it."

Bush Hager said, "Underneath, if you noticed, it was kind of jean and rugged, and then a cardigan on top. But the problem is you get real hot."

Jones continued, "People have actually named several doctors, if you think about it, as sexiest man. If you look at the last gazillion years, you have George Clooney, and Patrick Dempsey, both TV doctors. Back in the day, they had Denzel Washington. He played Philip Chandler on St. Elsewhere."

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Jenna Bush Hager Loves That Dr. Robby Is 'in Control'

Photo of Jenna Bush Hager thinks Noah Wyle's character is attractive.
Source: TODAY WITH JENNA & SHEINELLE/YOUTUBE

Jenna Bush Hager thinks Noah Wyle's character is attractive.

The anchors went on to discuss why exactly people love TV doctors so much.

"What do you think it is about these doctors on television that has everybody so smitten?" Jones asked.

Bush Hager didn't hesitate to reply, "Well, Dr. Robby, in The Pitt, which is a great show if you haven't seen it, is — he's in such control."

Jones agreed, "I think that's part of it, right, so he's in control, he's handling a lot. And he's also kind. He's like a good doctor."

Bush Hager added, "He has a good heart. But I just like how he gets things done."

Jones asked, "Somebody asked, 'Is a doctor the sexiest profession?'" to which Bush Hager replied, "I'd say yes. I'd say it's in the top. What would you say?"

Her co-anchor said, "It's in one of the top," explaining that she also likes athletes or "a hot therapist."

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Source: TODAY WITH JENNA & SHEINELLE/YOUTUBE
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Noah Wyle Was Named Sexiest Man Alive for 2026

Photo of Noah Wyle won Sexiest Man Alive.
Source: XAVIER COLLIN/IMAGE PRESS AGENCY / MEGA

Noah Wyle won Sexiest Man Alive.

On October 27, The Pitt star was named as People's Sexiest Man Alive, receiving the customary photoshoot and long-form interview to accompany the title. The magazine declared that there was "no second opinion needed" for making this choice, something which Bush Hager and Jones seem to agree with wholeheartedly.

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Source: @GOODHANGWITHAMY/INSTAGRAM

Noah Wyle on Receiving the Coveted Title

Photo of Noah Wyle was surprised to receive the title.
Source: LISA OCONNOR/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Noah Wyle was surprised to receive the title.

Wyle was incredulous when he first learned he would be receiving the honor.

"I thought that sounded like a prank — just not in a million years did I think that this would be an honor bestowed on me," he told the publication.

Two of the actor's children, Owen and Auden, had a hilarious response to their dad's news. "My son is super practical. He was like, 'Oh, this is going to make my life so much harder now. But that’s cool, Dad. But also, you invite a lot of haters too,'" Wyle recalled. "My older daughter was just like, 'No way, no way.' Because I think she’s going to tease me about this for the next 50 years."

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