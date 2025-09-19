Jenna Bush Hager Imagines What It Would Be Like Filming Intimacy Scenes in Revealing Chat

Article continues below advertisement

Is Jenna Bush Hager considering a rated-R film career? During the Friday, September 19, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, daydreamed about what it would be like on the big screen — particularly, how it would feel filming s-- scenes. Bush Hager and guest co-host Rosie Perez commented on a recent interview where Olivia Colman shyly confessed she hates getting intimate behind the camera.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Rosie Perez previously filmed a s-- scene with Woody Harrelson.

"I don't like it either. It's like everyone is staring at you, and all I'm worried about is, 'Does my butt look big?' And these puppies are real," Perez quipped. "So when she said skin, all I thought about were stretch marks. It's so hard. I don't know how women do it. I really don't." "When that's happening, you're trying to pretend like it's all romantic. I've never done it, but I can't imagine it, because I often think that. I'm like, 'This is supposed to be all romantic,' but really, there's 12 dudes with cameras around," Bush Hager mused. During Perez's first "real s-- scene" with Woody Harrelson, she was "so afraid to come out onto the set." "I didn't want him to see me naked!" the White Men Can't Jump alum exclaimed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Rosie Perez guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

Bush Hager asked how she navigated stripping on set and whether or not she wore a robe. "When I disrobed, he goes, 'Come on out, everyone is respectful.' Then, 'Oh my God, look at your b----!'" she recalled. "My goodness. That's when my body was...you know." "All of us, I think, unless you're lying, have moments in our mind when we're like, 'What do I look like?' That kind of negative self-talk," Bush Hager admitted. "Senior s-- is good, because you don't care anymore," the actress quipped about her real-life bedroom behavior. "I like to know what I have to look forward to," the host teased.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Olivia Colman Gets Camera Shy During Intimacy Scenes

Source: Good Hang With Amy Poehler/YouTube Olivia Colman doesn't like being nude on camera.

During the September 16 podcast episode of Amy Poehler's "Good Hang With Amy Poehler," Colman revealed that shooting s-- scenes makes her feel like she's cheating on husband Ed Sinclair. “Pretending to have s--...I don’t like it," Colman confessed. "Even when they go, 'You can wear your jeans' or a cushion between you. I don’t want to do that. I don’t want to do that."

Source: Good Hang With Amy Poehler/YouTube Olivia Colman guest-starred on Amy Poehler's podcast.