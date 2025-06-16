Jenna Bush Hager Debuts New Bob After Getting Haircut on Live TV: See the Shocking Transformation
Jenna Bush Hager just got a dramatic new haircut.
During the Monday, June 16, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, sat down with celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan for the big chop.
Jenna Bush Hager Gets Bob Haircut on Live TV
"When I was here back in March, Jenna vowed to get on board with the bob, and today is the day!" guest co-host Leslie Bibb, known for her signature short, blonde hairdo, exclaimed.
Bush Hager appeared to be nervous as she sat down in a chair in front of a vanity mirror with McMillan.
"Okay, you're giving me a blunt haircut," she said hesitantly, before noticing people outside the window shaking their heads. "Oh my gosh, they're telling me not to do it!"
Bibb ran to the window and covered the people from her co-host, yelling, "Go away! Stop! Stop!"
"Bobs are like spring cleaning," McMillan told Bush Hager while clipping on a salon cape. "There's sometimes some bad damage, bad layers. It sort of evens it up."
The mom-of-three looked into the mirror skeptically as the White Lotus actress cheered her on.
"You are such a bada--. You're so cool. You're so cool. I love this," Bibb gushed, while Bush Hager admitted she looks very "single white female."
The actress handed her a piece of hair, prompting her to ask if she'd have enough strands to donate (she does not).
"Woah, that's so short! Is it going to be that short the whole way?" Bush Hager asked, freaking out. "Chill out. Take a deep breath."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
She admitted one of her daughters (she shares Mila and Poppy, as well as son Hal, with Henry Chase Hager) told her not to get the haircut because she'd regret it. However, Leslie remained optimistic.
"This is so exciting!" she exclaimed while Jenna clutched a strand of hair. "Jenna, it's so pretty! Oh my God, it's so cool!"
Before the show's episode ended, the haircut was nearly three-quarters of the way done, and Jenna encouraged viewers to tune in on June 17 to see the final result. She looked out the window and saw her fans clapping with their approval.
"They like it now! It looks cool, right?" she said to the audience outside.
Bibb agreed and talked to the fans as well, shouting, "It looks good, right?"
The ladies will be joined by Leslie's partner, Sam Rockwell, on the upcoming episode.