Jenna Bush Hager Debuts New Bob After Getting Haircut on Live TV: See the Shocking Transformation

"When I was here back in March, Jenna vowed to get on board with the bob, and today is the day!" guest co-host Leslie Bibb, known for her signature short, blonde hairdo, exclaimed.

Bush Hager appeared to be nervous as she sat down in a chair in front of a vanity mirror with McMillan.

"Okay, you're giving me a blunt haircut," she said hesitantly, before noticing people outside the window shaking their heads. "Oh my gosh, they're telling me not to do it!"

Bibb ran to the window and covered the people from her co-host, yelling, "Go away! Stop! Stop!"