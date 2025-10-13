Jenna Bush Hager Reveals 7-Year-Old Son 'Punches' Husband Henry Hager When She Tries to Kiss Him

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager's 7-year-old son, Hal, is fiercely protective of her. During the Monday, October 13, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, revealed how her youngest child cuts in on intimate moments between her and husband Henry Hager.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Willie Geist guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

"[Hal] gets a little bro-y. Sometimes, when Henry leans over to kiss me or hug me or something, Hal will go up and punch him," Jenna recounted. "Woah!" guest co-host Willie Geist exclaimed. "Oh, like protective?" "He's protective. He's like, 'Get out of my mom's space,'" she clarified. "I love it."

Source: @jennabhager/Instagram Jenna Bush Hager's son is 'polite.'

The media personality provided additional insight into Hal's personality at home. "Hal is definitely, compared to some of his little bros, he's definitely a verbal fella. He'll express things, he's very polite, and he'll say, 'You look pretty, mommy,'" she said. "When his sisters went to camp and left him alone this summer, Henry and I realized he's a very well-behaved child. His sisters just antagonize him until he explodes. So it's not always easy being the youngest brother of two older sisters." Jenna and Henry share two daughters, Mila, 12, and Poppy, 10.

Is Jenna Bush Hager Leaving 'Today'?

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager has no plans to retire right now.

Earlier in the conversation, she indicated that her time on TODAY might be winding down, as she revealed her unexpected plans for when she retires. The host believes "school is wasted on the young" and wishes she had more time to learn. "Maybe when I retire from here, I'll go back and study," Jenna quipped. "Is this an announcement?" Willie asked, concerned. "No, I'm not retiring yet," she clarified. "Because then it would just be called, 'and Friends.' It would be a real weird show." With her busy schedule, Jenna is "too tired" to "add another curriculum to [her] life." "The pursuit of learning at any age is admirable," she gushed.

Source: @jennabhager/Instagram Jenna Bush Hager shares three kids with Henry Hager.