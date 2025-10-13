or
Jenna Bush Hager Reveals 7-Year-Old Son 'Punches' Husband Henry Hager When She Tries to Kiss Him

Photo of Jenna Bush Hager, Henry Hager and children Hal, Poppy and Mila
Source: @jennabhager/Instagram

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Jenna Bush Hager exposed her youngest son's hilarious habit when she gives her husband a smooch.

Oct. 13 2025, Published 12:54 p.m. ET

Jenna Bush Hager's 7-year-old son, Hal, is fiercely protective of her.

During the Monday, October 13, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, revealed how her youngest child cuts in on intimate moments between her and husband Henry Hager.

Image of Willie Geist guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Willie Geist guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

"[Hal] gets a little bro-y. Sometimes, when Henry leans over to kiss me or hug me or something, Hal will go up and punch him," Jenna recounted.

"Woah!" guest co-host Willie Geist exclaimed. "Oh, like protective?"

"He's protective. He's like, 'Get out of my mom's space,'" she clarified. "I love it."

Image of Jenna Bush Hager's son is 'polite.'
Source: @jennabhager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager's son is 'polite.'

The media personality provided additional insight into Hal's personality at home.

"Hal is definitely, compared to some of his little bros, he's definitely a verbal fella. He'll express things, he's very polite, and he'll say, 'You look pretty, mommy,'" she said. "When his sisters went to camp and left him alone this summer, Henry and I realized he's a very well-behaved child. His sisters just antagonize him until he explodes. So it's not always easy being the youngest brother of two older sisters."

Jenna and Henry share two daughters, Mila, 12, and Poppy, 10.

Is Jenna Bush Hager Leaving 'Today'?

Image of Jenna Bush Hager has no plans to retire right now.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager has no plans to retire right now.

Earlier in the conversation, she indicated that her time on TODAY might be winding down, as she revealed her unexpected plans for when she retires. The host believes "school is wasted on the young" and wishes she had more time to learn.

"Maybe when I retire from here, I'll go back and study," Jenna quipped.

"Is this an announcement?" Willie asked, concerned.

"No, I'm not retiring yet," she clarified. "Because then it would just be called, 'and Friends.' It would be a real weird show."

With her busy schedule, Jenna is "too tired" to "add another curriculum to [her] life."

"The pursuit of learning at any age is admirable," she gushed.

Image of Jenna Bush Hager shares three kids with Henry Hager.
Source: @jennabhager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager shares three kids with Henry Hager.

The mom-of-three previously mentioned leaving TODAY With Jenna & Friends during an August 6 episode of her talk show.

"I have this sort of dream — I just think everybody should have chapters in their lives — I have a dream — I don’t know how realistic it is — but when the Jenna & Friends chapter comes to a close…" she started.

"Well, why would that ever happen?" guest co-host Matt Rogers interrupted.

"Well.. linear television, baby!" Bush Hager said. "Who knows? But when I’m ready to go to my next chapter, I think it would be so nice to move back to Texas and let my kids — I went to a big public high school — have a different life."

