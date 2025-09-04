ENTERTAINMENT Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Why She Missed Her Kids’ First Day of School Source: TODAY/@jennabhager/Instagram On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Jenna Bush Hager exposed the emotional reason why she was absent from her children's first day of school. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Sept. 4 2025, Updated 1:10 p.m. ET

Jenna Bush Hager opted out of an important milestone in her kids' lives. During the Thursday, September 4, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, revealed she missed her children's first day of school because she was interviewing the parents of Camp Mystic victims. The Texas native was upset she was absent from her family's exciting day but made sure to get the scoop afterward.

Source: TODAY/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager has a personal connection to Camp Mystic.

Bush Hager's kids — Mila, 13, Poppy, 9, and Hal, 5 — marked the start of 7th grade, 4th grade and Kindergarten with an adorable snapshot holding signs. "They had such a good day. I think, sometimes...we can't be at everything. To miss the first day is hard," she admitted. "But the other thing is kids are so resilient. Humans are so resilient. I called, and I'm like, 'Hey, how was the first day?' And Hal was like, 'It was so different than pre-K. Kindergarten is so much harder.'" When Bush Hager spoke to Mila, she was already complaining about homework. "Those kids are alright," the mom said.

Source: TODAY Jenna Bush Hager's mom worked at Camp Mystic.

Bush Hager skipped her kids' first day of school to sit down with seven Camp Mystic families who lost their children in the tragic floods on July 4. "It was a beautiful conversation about loss and love, but also, there's glimmers of hope," she explained. "These families have come together and mobilized in two months. It's two months to the day since July 4. And a bill passed yesterday in Texas to keep camps safe. They did that. It's amazing to watch people in the midst and the depths of their grief worrying about others and coming together to do something."

Source: TODAY Jenna Bush Hager interviewed families who lost their kids in the Camp Mystic floods.

The host praised the parents for showing others that "change is possible." "Sometimes, we think, 'Gosh, our world is so polarized. It's so divided. We can't get anything done.' The truth is, when people come together, change can happen, and it's pretty remarkable," Bush Hager said.

Jenna Bush Hager's Personal Ties to Camp Mystic

Source: TODAY Jenna Bush Hager also missed out on yesterday's live taping of 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'