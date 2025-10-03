Jenna Bush Hager Reveals She Would Have a 4th Child If It Weren't 'Too Late'

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager has regrets about not expanding her family. During the Friday, October 3, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, lamented over not having a fourth child with husband Henry Hager.

"I would have had 22 children...not 22," she said, quickly correcting herself. "I had three, which feels like 21. I would have had one more. I would have rounded that out." "It's never too late, though!" guest co-host Justin Sylvester quipped. "Yeah, it's probably too late. It feels like that ship has sailed," Jenna expressed.

The media personality admitted she was "happy with two" kids until Hollywood medium Tyler Henry came on the show and told her a baby boy was coming. "We kind of thought we were going to have two kids, and once he said that, and once I told my husband, I was like, 'I kind of want that,'" she remembered. "All I had to sort of think was, 'I want that.'"

Jenna acknowledged how "so many people struggle[d] with fertility," including her mom, Laura Bush, and grandmother, Barbara Bush. "I come from a long line of women that had major infertility issues, so I know how lucky I am," she said. Jenna has three kids: Mila, 12, Poppy, 10, and Hal, 6. Justin pointed out how even though she didn't see her youngest child coming, now, she can't picture her life without him. "I know. You still have to come over and babysit that little guy! He's going to give you a run for his money," she exclaimed.

