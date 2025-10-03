or
Jenna Bush Hager Reveals She Would Have a 4th Child If It Weren't 'Too Late'

Photo of Jenna Bush Hager, Henry Hager, Mila, Poppy and Hal
Source: @jennabhager/Instagram

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Jenna Bush Hager admitted she wishes she had more children.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 3 2025, Published 12:50 p.m. ET

Jenna Bush Hager has regrets about not expanding her family.

During the Friday, October 3, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, lamented over not having a fourth child with husband Henry Hager.

Image of Jenna Bush Hager has three kids.
Source: @jennabhager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager has three kids.

"I would have had 22 children...not 22," she said, quickly correcting herself. "I had three, which feels like 21. I would have had one more. I would have rounded that out."

"It's never too late, though!" guest co-host Justin Sylvester quipped.

"Yeah, it's probably too late. It feels like that ship has sailed," Jenna expressed.

Image of Jenna Bush Hager wanted a fourth child.
Source: @jennabhager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager wanted a fourth child.

The media personality admitted she was "happy with two" kids until Hollywood medium Tyler Henry came on the show and told her a baby boy was coming.

"We kind of thought we were going to have two kids, and once he said that, and once I told my husband, I was like, 'I kind of want that,'" she remembered. "All I had to sort of think was, 'I want that.'"

Image of Jenna Bush Hager thinks it's 'too late' to have another baby.
Source: @jennabhager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager thinks it's 'too late' to have another baby.

Jenna acknowledged how "so many people struggle[d] with fertility," including her mom, Laura Bush, and grandmother, Barbara Bush.

"I come from a long line of women that had major infertility issues, so I know how lucky I am," she said.

Jenna has three kids: Mila, 12, Poppy, 10, and Hal, 6.

Justin pointed out how even though she didn't see her youngest child coming, now, she can't picture her life without him.

"I know. You still have to come over and babysit that little guy! He's going to give you a run for his money," she exclaimed.

Jenna Bush Hager on Creating a 'Safe Spot' For Her Kids

Image of Jenna Bush Hager shares children with Henry Hager.
Source: @jennabhager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager shares children with Henry Hager.

During the Thursday, October 2, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, Jenna emphasized how she wants to create a safe environment for her children at home.

"I hope my kids come home and they're like, 'Ah,'" she said. "Of course, there are moments they don't feel like that because mama's strict. But they can come, and they can just exhale. The problem with social media is they're never exhaling...the more we can be like, 'No, you're never going to feel like you fit perfectly, and that's okay."

She reminisced over a "simpler time" when she was in high school, where it was easier to "fit in."

"You probably felt like in places you couldn't fit in, but then you would go sit with your grandma, or you'd go wherever and have a little reprieve from the social impact of whatever," she recalled. "I feel so bummed for the kids of this generation because there's really no safe spot because of social media ... there were definitely moments [before] where you felt like you fit in. I felt like that term is so problematic because you could be yourself. That's the thing."

