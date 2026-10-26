Jenna Bush Hager Says She's 'Like the Werewolf of London' When Her Husband Wakes Her Up
Oct. 26 2026, Published 10:21 a.m. ET
Jenna Bush Hager's husband, Henry Hager, might want to think twice before waking her up, especially after the Today star revealed just how frightening her reaction can be.
"He's waking up the werewolf of London. Know what I'm saying?" she joked while discussing her morning routine with TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle co-host Sheinelle Jones.
Jenna Is Careful Not to Disturb Her Husband's Sleep
Jenna is just as considerate of Henry's sleep as she hopes he is of hers, making sure she gets out of bed without disturbing him.
"I push my alarm and get out of bed partly because I want to be a considerate partner to Henry, because if he comes in late and wakes me up..." the Southern Living editor-at-large began.
"That sucks," Sheinelle interjected, before Jenna delivered her werewolf comparison.
The exchange came as the co-hosts discussed Gayle King's early-morning habits after she described her routine in an interview.
Gayle's Bubble Bath Had Jenna Asking Questions
Gayle revealed that she wakes up at 3:24 a.m., hits snooze three times and then takes a bubble bath.
That early-morning routine had Jenna questioning some of the CBS journalist's habits. "You know what Mel Robbins says? You can't snooze," said Jenna. "It starts your day procrastinating."
Sheinelle suggested that the bath might help Gayle feel relaxed before work. "Maybe it puts her in a calm state of mind. She's centered and calm," Sheinelle suggested.
Jenna couldn't relate to the idea. "But the bubble bath?" she wondered. "I take one, and I'm like, 'Night-night,' right? I don't understand."
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Jenna and Sheinelle Set a Ton of Alarms
Jenna and Sheinelle then pulled out their phones to share a glimpse of their daily routines. Jenna's revealed several early-morning reminders, along with a collection of alarms she apparently no longer uses.
"The first starts at 3:00 a.m. Can y'all see?" she said, showing her screen. "This is a disorganized part of my life."
Jenna revealed that she has about three alarms set for 5 a.m. and around 14 for 5:30 a.m. "And I don't wake up at 5:30 a.m.," she admitted.
Sheinelle's system is just as chaotic. She revealed that she has two phones and set alarms on both. Her reasoning is simple: she never wants to miss something important.
"I also have alarms set for this afternoon so I don't forget things. Yesterday, I had a parent-teacher conference at four," Jones explained.
Jenna's New Wake-Up Method Warms Her Bed
Jenna revealed that her current solution for waking up is considerably different from a conventional alarm. After experiencing sleep issues, the 44-year-old tried a mattress topper recommended by Dria Murphy, who appeared on their show.
"My wake-up is just a gentle..." Jenna began, "Just a little vibration of the bed. It's just on my side only. Then my bed gets warm and vibrates me."
"That would drive me..." Sheinelle replied, relishing the thought of such a cozy wake-up. "I know you're telling me the truth because in Ireland, Jenna was trying to convince Al Roker and Craig [Melvin] to get it."
"It's just a little... a little, 'Good morning!'" Jenna concluded, describing the sensation.