or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > jenna bush hager
OK LogoCOUPLES

Jenna Bush Hager Says She's 'Like the Werewolf of London' When Her Husband Wakes Her Up

Image of Henry Hager and Jenna Bush Hager.
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager joked that waking her up could unleash a 'werewolf of London.'

Oct. 26 2026, Published 10:21 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager's husband, Henry Hager, might want to think twice before waking her up, especially after the Today star revealed just how frightening her reaction can be.

"He's waking up the werewolf of London. Know what I'm saying?" she joked while discussing her morning routine with TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle co-host Sheinelle Jones.

Article continues below advertisement
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Is Careful Not to Disturb Her Husband's Sleep

Image of Jenna Bush Hager.
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager said she prioritizes being a considerate sleeping partner, snoozing her alarm and slipping out of bed quietly.

Jenna is just as considerate of Henry's sleep as she hopes he is of hers, making sure she gets out of bed without disturbing him.

"I push my alarm and get out of bed partly because I want to be a considerate partner to Henry, because if he comes in late and wakes me up..." the Southern Living editor-at-large began.

"That sucks," Sheinelle interjected, before Jenna delivered her werewolf comparison.

The exchange came as the co-hosts discussed Gayle King's early-morning habits after she described her routine in an interview.

Article continues below advertisement

Gayle's Bubble Bath Had Jenna Asking Questions

Image of Gayle King.
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager questioned Gayle King's habit of snoozing repeatedly and taking a morning bubble bath, saying baths make her sleepy.

Gayle revealed that she wakes up at 3:24 a.m., hits snooze three times and then takes a bubble bath.

That early-morning routine had Jenna questioning some of the CBS journalist's habits. "You know what Mel Robbins says? You can't snooze," said Jenna. "It starts your day procrastinating."

Sheinelle suggested that the bath might help Gayle feel relaxed before work. "Maybe it puts her in a calm state of mind. She's centered and calm," Sheinelle suggested.

Jenna couldn't relate to the idea. "But the bubble bath?" she wondered. "I take one, and I'm like, 'Night-night,' right? I don't understand."

MORE ON:
jenna bush hager

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna and Sheinelle Set a Ton of Alarms

Split image of Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones.
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager revealed her phone has numerous early-morning alarms, while Sheinelle Jones fills both phones with alarms to keep track of her schedule.

Jenna and Sheinelle then pulled out their phones to share a glimpse of their daily routines. Jenna's revealed several early-morning reminders, along with a collection of alarms she apparently no longer uses.

"The first starts at 3:00 a.m. Can y'all see?" she said, showing her screen. "This is a disorganized part of my life."

Jenna revealed that she has about three alarms set for 5 a.m. and around 14 for 5:30 a.m. "And I don't wake up at 5:30 a.m.," she admitted.

Sheinelle's system is just as chaotic. She revealed that she has two phones and set alarms on both. Her reasoning is simple: she never wants to miss something important.

"I also have alarms set for this afternoon so I don't forget things. Yesterday, I had a parent-teacher conference at four," Jones explained.

Jenna's New Wake-Up Method Warms Her Bed

Image of Jenna Bush Hager.
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager switched to a vibrating, warming mattress topper as a gentler wake-up method compared to alarms.

Jenna revealed that her current solution for waking up is considerably different from a conventional alarm. After experiencing sleep issues, the 44-year-old tried a mattress topper recommended by Dria Murphy, who appeared on their show.

"My wake-up is just a gentle..." Jenna began, "Just a little vibration of the bed. It's just on my side only. Then my bed gets warm and vibrates me."

"That would drive me..." Sheinelle replied, relishing the thought of such a cozy wake-up. "I know you're telling me the truth because in Ireland, Jenna was trying to convince Al Roker and Craig [Melvin] to get it."

"It's just a little... a little, 'Good morning!'" Jenna concluded, describing the sensation.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.