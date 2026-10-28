Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones Debate the 'Hottest' Profession After Noah Wyle Wins Sexiest Man Alive: 'Doctor Is in the Top'

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Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones have some big thoughts on which profession is the "hottest." The Today co-anchors debated the question after finding out that Noah Wyle had been named Sexiest Man Alive for 2026.

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TV Doctors Are Always Winning 'Sexiest Man Alive'

Source: TODAY WITH JENNA & SHEINELLE/YOUTUBE TV doctors often get Sexiest Man Alive.

Wyle, who stars as Dr. Robby in The Pitt, was given the coveted title, and both Jones and Bush Hager agreed the honor was well deserved during the Tuesday, October 27, episode of Today. Meanwhile, Jones made the point that many a TV doctor has won the title before the ER alum. "People have actually named several doctors, if you think about it, as sexiest man," the journalist said. "If you look at the last gazillion years, you have George Clooney, and Patrick Dempsey, both TV doctors. Back in the day, they had Denzel Washington. He played Philip Chandler on St. Elsewhere."

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Are Doctors the Sexiest Profession?

Source: TODAY WITH JENNA & SHEINELLE/YOUTUBE Jenna Bush Hager finds doctors hot.

"What do you think it is about these doctors on television that has everybody so smitten?" Jones asked her co-anchor. Bush Hager didn't think it was a coincidence: "Well, Dr. Robby, in The Pitt, which is a great show if you haven't seen it, is — he's in such control," she said. "I think that's part of it, right, so he's in control, he's handling a lot," Jones agreed. "And he's also kind. He's like a good doctor." Bush Hager added, "He has a good heart. But I just like how he gets things done." Jones asked, "Somebody asked, 'Is a doctor the sexiest profession?'" to which Bush Hager answered, "I'd say yes. I'd say it's in the top." Jones concurred, "It's in one of the top."

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Sheinelle Jones Is Partial to an Athlete... and a Therapist

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Source: TODAY WITH JENNA & SHEINELLE/YOUTUBE Sheinelle Jones loves the idea of a hot therapist.

The former first daughter asked Jones what she thought were the hottest professions. "Obviously athletes, you know, they have things going for them. But outside of athletes, I was gonna say — I've never met one — but like a hot therapist," she said. Bush Hager said, "Ooh, yeah. Like you come home from work and he's like, 'How was your day? Just lay on the couch.'" Jones quipped that they would also say, "Do you want to talk about it?" She added, "Yeah, you know, they communicate and all that, but hot too. Like that has to be part of it."

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Source: TODAY WITH JENNA & SHEINELLE/YOUTUBE

Noah Wyle Is the Sexiest Man Alive for 2026

Source: XAVIER COLLIN/IMAGE PRESS AGENCY / MEGA Noah Wyle was crowned Sexiest Man Alive.