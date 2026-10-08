Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones Slam Pete Davidson for Bashing Female Content Creators: 'He's Dated Influencers'

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Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones Laid Into Pete Davidson

Source: TODAY WITH JENNA & SHEINELLE/YOUTUBE Jenna Bush Hager, Sheinelle Jones and Zuri Hall shared their thoughts.

Bush Hager, Jones and Zuri Hall recapped the controversy before giving their two cents on the issue. "Part of the problem is he singled out women. There are male and female influencers," Jones said. "I don't know if that was intentional or if he was just thinking top of mind, 'Well, I dated Kim Kardashian.' He's dated influencers!" Hall said, "Precisely. And that's why a lot of people are saying, 'OK, it feels a little hypocritical?' But there's some people who agree with him, saying things like, 'I know this will not be perceived well, but he's not wrong,' and, 'He's right, the wrong people are famous.' Two things can be true, but the singling out of women influencers felt... not great." Bush Hager added, "He's dated a lot of people, some of whom have been influencers."

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Source: TODAY WITH JENNA & SHEINELLE/YOUTUBE

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Pete Davidson's Original Comments

Source: AJT/IMAGESPACE / MEGA Pete Davidson made controversial comments.

The discussion came out of the Saturday Night Alum's comments in a recent interview, in which he explained why he hates influencer culture in general — but female influencer culture more specifically. "It's bad, and it makes me sad," he said. "Girls are just talking to themselves on there, and they're like, 'OK, come get ready with me!' And I'm like, 'Who the f--- are you? What do you do? Nothing! What the f--- is this?' They make $40 million a year? What? And then I'm like, the world's broken." He continued, "There's girls my age that go on TikTok and they'll mutter like a thing and then do this, like, dance? And I'm like, 'What the f--- are you doing? This is insane.' Does no one else see how f-----' insane and lame this is? And these girls are like, super famous."

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The Comedian's Comments Prompted Backlash

Source: JAXON / MEGA Pete Davidson's comments caused a stir.

Predictably, these comments did not go down easy with social media users, many of whom brought up his ex Kardashian. "But then dates Kim K 🫠," one person wrote. "Dude… you dated Kim Kardashian. The queen of the influencers…😂," a second person commented. "Didn’t he date the biggest influencer to have ever influenced?" asked a third. One person felt he was taking aim at a specific person, writing, "This is a 'who hurt you' rant for sure. Loll." Others pointed out the problem with singling out women. "Funny how people never complain over all the gaming dudes making bank just by gaming on YouTube — it’s always the girls who do fashion that is the problem," one person wrote. "If the influencer industry was dominated by men, no one would care or have any qualms about a single thing," suggested someone else. "Besides the fact that there is obviously issues with influencer culture and overconsumption, this is blatantly sexist," said another user.

Pete Davidson's Dating History: Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande and More