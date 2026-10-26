NEWS Jenna Bush Hager Slams Gen Z for Outlawing Millennial Slang: 'They Can Call Me Unc All Day Long' Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager defended using 'LOL' in texts despite Gen Z viewing the abbreviation as outdated. Joshua Sila Oct. 26 2026, Published 2:01 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Jenna Bush Hager is standing by her millennial texting habits — even if Gen Z thinks they make her look old. "Gen Z can call me an 'unc' all day long," she declared during the October 23 broadcast of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle after learning that younger generations consider using "LOL" a sign of "unc" behavior. "Unc" is a new phrase that is generally used to describe someone who is seen as old or out of touch with current trends.

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Jenna Bush Hager won't give up using 'LOL' in texts.

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Hager Is 'LOL for Life'

Source: MEGA Hager was responding to a question about whether millennials should retire 'LOL' as younger generations favor other texting habits.

The conversation began when Arianna Davis Santana, the show's digital executive editor, asked whether Gen Y should retire a familiar texting abbreviation. "Should millennials be using 'LOL?'" Santana asked during the show's "The Internet's Divided" segment. "Someone asked on Reddit, 'I notice when I'm texting my Gen Z cousins, I'll say 'lol' if there's something funny, but they never do it. They only type "haha" or an emoji. Is lol solely a millennial thing now?' Before I share what people had to say, are you LOLers?" Santana continued. "100 percent!" Hager replied. Sheinelle Jones was equally enthusiastic. "I'm a gazillion percent LOL," she declared, prompting Hager to double down: "LOL. I'm LOL for life."

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Jones Explained They Use 'LOL' to Soften Messages

Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones explained they use 'LOL' in texts to soften messages.

The co-hosts acknowledged the abbreviation does not always signal genuine laughter. "Sometimes I realize I'm LOLing, and if I reread it, it's like, I don't want to laugh out loud. I will still say it," Jones explained. "Sometimes LOL is to kind of lighten it." Hager offered how she uses the abbreviation: "When I write LOL, I also do, like, the skull-and-crossbones, dead." Santana then revealed the poll results: Twenty percent of respondents thought millennials should stop using "LOL," while 80 percent disagreed.

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The Hosts Weighed in on Couch Surfing

Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones said asking to stay with a friend isn't rude because the friend has the option to say no.

The conversation moved to a TikTok user's argument that asking to stay at a pal's home without an invitation was rude. "If I have a friend who lives in New York and I'm traveling to New York, and I say, 'Hey, can I stay with you one night after the Harry concert?' If I just ask them that, that's rude," the TikTok user argued. "Your friend who lives in New York's apartment is not your free hotel." Jones had a different opinion, explaining, "I disagree. I think if you live in New York, that is the price of playing ball." Hager sided with her co-host. "Just because you ask doesn't mean you assume they'll say yes. You're just asking. The answer can be no," she said, recalling how she sometimes turned down overnight guests because of other commitments. Santana shared that 60 percent of respondents thought it was not rude to ask.

They Ended With the Viral Soda Can Challenge

Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager took a blind taste test but misidentified all three drinks.