Jenna Bush Hager Slams Lack of 'Regulation' on Artificial Intelligence as She Discusses Its Potential Harm on Kids: 'It's Very Hard'
Oct. 7 2026, Published 11:59 a.m. ET
Jenna Bush Hager was stunned after Jonathan Haidt warned about the potential dangers of artificial intelligence and its growing presence in children's lives.
"Woo!" Hager exclaimed following Haidt's warning. "Especially when they're not regulating it at all."
Hager was speaking during a TODAY With Jenna & Friends segment about childhood anxiety, smartphones and the growing influence of technology.
Haidt Called the Impact of Smartphones 'Cognitive Destruction'
Haidt, a science journalist and author of The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness, joined Hager and Sheinelle Jones alongside author Catherine Price.
The conversation was initially focused on smartphones, with the 62-year-old academic describing their impact on children as "cognitive destruction."
"So scary, you just used the word cognitive destruction," Jones remarked. "And now I'm gonna throw in another word here, AI."
That opened the door for Haidt to compare artificial intelligence with earlier technology that entered children's lives.
He Said AI Was the Industry's Latest Test
Haidt did not separate AI from the technology that came before it. Instead, he pointed to social media and educational technology as reasons parents should be skeptical of another major shift.
"Here's how to think about AI," began the Yale alumnus. "This is the industry that fooled us once on social media, wormed its way into our kids' lives, took it over and really damaged their mental health."
Haidt Called Out Tech's Hypocrisy
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Haidt pointed to what he viewed as a glaring contradiction in how the technology industry approaches children.
"The people make the technology, they send their kids to schools with no technology," observed The Righteous Mind author. "But all of our kids are stuck on technology all day long."
"And now they're fooling us again with AI," he warned.
He Saw Little Reason to Trust AI
The New York University social psychologist then questioned the push to embrace AI before its benefits for children had been established.
"There's no evidence that this is helpful," he said. "It's already driving a lot of kids literally insane."
He went on to raise more serious concerns, claiming AI could create psychosis and had driven some people to suicide.
Haidt Wanted AI Proved Safe First
Haidt ultimately argued that the technology should be removed from children's lives until its safety could be established.
"So I think let's just rip it out," he argued. "Let's just not have it until it's shown to be safe, and that will take many years."
Hager returned to the point at the heart of her reaction.
"Yes. Yeah," she responded, noting the importance of caution especially "when there's no guardrails at all. When there's no regulation, it's so hard."