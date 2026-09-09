Jenna Jameson Says Staying Healthy, Sober and Having an 'Incredible Wife' Stopped Her Hair Loss

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Jenna Jameson had all nice things to say about her wife, Milagros Ocampo. "Majorly vulnerable post. I have been staying healthy and sober. In turn, my hair is thriving, my incredible wife has given me such a safe, loving place to land… that every part of me is healing," she said through her Instagram post.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @JENNACANTLOSE/INSTAGRAM Jenna Jameson opened up about her hair-loss journey and the changes that helped her hair thrive.

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Jenna Jameson Opened Up About Her Hair Loss

Source: MEGA Jenna Jameson opened up about her hair loss and healing journey on an Instagram post.

The former adult film star shared before-and-after images of her hair and explained why she wanted to be open about the hair-loss experience publicly. "This first picture was posted by awful hating women, shaming me for my hair loss. I’ve decided to showcase it, and be transparent," she said. Jameson also reflected on how the experience can affect other women. "I know so many women go through hair loss and it’s a silent shame.if you have any questions about my process to having a full head of hair feel free to dm me," she added.

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Jameson Encouraged Women To Own Their Experiences

Source: @JENNACANTLOSE/INSTAGRAM Jenna Jameson discussed the support she received from her wife, Milagros Ocampo.

Jameson closed her message on an encouraging note. "Sidenote- if people make fun of you, just own it and take your power back. I love you," she concluded. Her comments came as she continued a new chapter in her personal life with Ocampo, whom she married in Miami, Florida, on July 25, 2026, according to TMZ and online records. The couple began dating in March 2025, shortly after Jameson filed for divorce from ex-Jessi Lawless.

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Jameson Previously Faced a Difficult Marriage

Source: MEGA Jenna Jameson and Jessi Lawless married in May 2023 and separated the following year.

Jameson and Lawless married in May 2023 before separating in April 2024. Lawless later filed for an annulment and alleged that Jameson entered the marriage under pretenses. Among the claims, Lawless said Jameson did not disclose a $500,000 tax debt before their wedding and alleged that she failed to maintain her sobriety. Jameson's relationship with Ocampo has since marked another chapter for the businesswoman, as she continues to focus on her well-being and personal life.

Source: MEGA Jenna Jameson spoke openly about her changing views on faith and Christianity.