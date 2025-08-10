ENTERTAINMENT Jenna Ortega Says She'd 'Never' Do 'Beetlejuice 3' Without Tim Burton Source: MEGA Jenna Ortega revealed she wouldn’t have joined 'Beetlejuice 3' without director Tim Burton. OK! Staff Aug. 10 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Ortega and Tim Burton haven't kept up with the Beetlejuice 3 buzz swirling around Hollywood.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jenna Ortega shut down any plans for 'Beetlejuice 3.'

Article continues below advertisement

The actress from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and the iconic director revealed they were completely unaware of the talk surrounding a potential third installment in the beloved fantasy franchise. This news follows Warner Bros. Pictures co-CEO Mike De Luca's recent announcement that development would begin "imminently." "Really? Nobody told me," Burton said in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "Maybe I've been replaced."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Tim Burton revealed Warner Bros. kept him in the dark about 'Beetlejuice 3' talks.

While lightning struck twice for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice when it hit theaters, the chances of it striking a third time seem slim. "It took 35 years to make the second one, so by that time, I'll be 105," Burton joked. "I know those odds are not good." Burton expressed his fondness for the recent sequel, noting, "I really, really enjoyed making this one, and [Warner Bros.] didn't even really want to do it. We did it the same way I did the first one, with the actors doing improv. It was beautiful to see some of the old cast and have Jenna. But it's like trying to recreate the Wednesday dance scene. I love the characters, but I don't necessarily see it."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jenna Ortega pitched a wild plot twist for 'Beetlejuice 3.'

Meanwhile, Ortega firmly dismissed the idea of making Beetlejuice 3 without Burton at the helm. "Oh, I would never," the Scream star told THR. "I also think anybody would be really wrong to get behind that project. Without him involved, what is it? It is what it is because of Tim. There's no other film you can compare Beetlejuice to. So why would you do that? That would be a tad disrespectful." At a recent event, Ortega shared a wild plot idea for a third film if Burton takes the lead. "Maybe [my character] Astrid dies and goes to heaven instead [of the films' Netherworld]," she suggested. "They should just take Baby Beetlejuice on tour and send him to Hawaii."

Source: MEGA Tim Burton praised the 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' sequel.