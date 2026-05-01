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Jennie Garth's 'Scary' Financial Devastation Revealed: Actress Recalls 'Troubling Times' After 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Fame

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Source: MEGA

Jennie Garth reflected on financial difficulties during a recent candid chat about her career.

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May 1 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

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Starring on the hit series Beverly Hills, 90210 didn’t provide a lifetime of cash for series star Jennie Garth.

The actress, 54, who was on the teen drama for its entire run from 1990-2000, earned $50,000 per episode during later seasons.

"The security of being on a series is incredible, but inevitably, that series will come to an end," the actress told Fox News Digital in an interview published May 1.

"I luckily had great people helping me to plan and manage my money along the way," Garth said. "I never knew much about it, though. I sort of trusted them blindly, which I don't recommend."

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Jennie Garth Wishes She Went to Business School

Photo of Luca Facinelli and Jennie Garth
Source: MEGA

Luca Facinelli and mom Jennie Garth mug at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in 2012.

Looking back, she would make changes.

"I wish I had gone to business school. I wish had learned more. There's always time. Who knows?"

Garth is mom to three daughters — Luca, 28, Lola, 23 and Fiona, 19 – with Peter Facinelli, whom she wed in 2001 and divorced in 2013.

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Jennie Garth’s Divorce Brought Clarity

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Photo of Jennie Garth and Lola Facinelli
Source: MEGA

Jennie Garth and daughter Lola Facinelli helped out at the Los Angeles Mission in 2026.

The split changed her perspective, as Garth explained, "I realized after my divorce — I think it was after my divorce from the girls’ father — that I'm on my own, and it was this kind of really scary kind of concept at first."

"But when you think about it, we're born alone, really, we come into this world solo with the help of our parents, then we naturally leave our parents and go on about our own lives, and then we die alone," she expressed.

"When you have sort of an awareness of that and an acceptance of that, it makes you trust yourself more. You know you can rely on yourself. You know that you're all you've got, really, at the end of the day," Garth continued. "So you really start to have this newfound sort of respect for yourself and that you can figure anything out."

Jennie Garth Feels Empowered After Overcoming Setbacks

Photo of Jennie Garth and Fiona Facinelli
Source: MEGA

Jennie Garth and Fiona Facinelli stepped out for iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM'S Jingle Ball 2025.

She carries self-reliance with her today.

"And especially when you go through troubling times, or you suffer loss, or grief, or career upsets, loss of a job, like all of that, you realize, 'Look what I survived.’ You can look back on those things now and think, ‘I handled all that. I'm still here. My kids are still breathing. I'm doing great. There's nothing I can't handle.’ So everything gets a little less scary,'" the actress reflected.

Now married to 2015 since Dave Abrams, Garth gives more insight about her life in her memoir, I Choose Me: Chasing Joy, Finding Purpose and Embracing Reinvention, which is out now, including shocking revelations about substance abuse and drama with Tiffani Thiessen.

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