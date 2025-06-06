or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jennie Garth
OK LogoNEWS

Jennie Garth Stuns in First Underwear Campaign at 53: 'I've Never Felt More Confident'

Photo of Jennie Garth.
Source: @jenniegarth/Instagram;@thirdlove/instagram

Jennie Garth looked stunning as she showed off her first ever underwear campaign at the age of 53.

By:

June 6 2025, Published 12:19 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Jennie Garth may be 53, but she is proving age is just a number with her first underwear photoshoot!

Garth took to Instagram on June 5 to share her ThirdLove campaign, which honors her body.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennie Garth Is 'Proud'

Photo of Jennie Garth
Source: @jenniegarth/Instagram;@thirdlove/instagram

Jennie Garth said she 'never thought' she'd be doing her first underwear photoshoot at 53.

“I never thought I’d be doing my first underwear shoot at 53… but here we are!” the actress shared in the caption. “And I’ve never felt more confident, or comfortable in my skin.”

Garth went on to explain she’s “proud to be part of this moment — not just because it’s a first for me, but because it’s with a brand that genuinely supports women through every phase of life, including menopause.”

Article continues below advertisement

'Strong, S--- and Supported'

Photo of Jennie Garth
Source: @jenniegarth/Instagram;@thirdlove/instagram

Jennie Garth modeled TempSync undwear and bras, the world's first 'temperature-regulating collection.'

She explained the collection she modeled in is called TempSync, which is the world’s “first temperature-regulating collection of bras and underwear.” The pieces are made with “natural volcanic minerals” and designed to regulate body temperature to stay “ideal.”

“These styles are my go-to from hot flashes to long travel days and everything in between,” Garth added.

She concluded by thanking ThirdLove for helping her to “feel strong, s--- and supported — exactly as I am.”

MORE ON:
Jennie Garth

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

A 'Natural Beauty'

Photo of Jennie Garth
Source: @jenniegarth/Instagram;@thirdlove/instagram

Many people praised Jennie Garth for her photoshoot.

In the first of the four pics, in which the blonde bombshell looks ageless, she rocked a light blue bra and matching underwear piece. The second photo showed off a close-up of a black bra, while the third displayed a tan set. The final picture in the photo carousel showed Garth getting a pair of jeans on while rocking the aforementioned tan combo.

Many took to the comments section to praise Garth, with a makeup and hair artist writing, “You’re such an inspiration, Jennie, and I feel so honored to be a tiny part of your team 🥰🥹🙏🏻 and to come on all these adventures with you 🤗 you look absolutely INCREDIBLE 💪🏻💥🔥💃🏼 love you to the moon xoxo.”

Other people noted she is “gorgeous” and a "natural beauty."

Struggles With Menopause

Photo of Jennie Garth
Source: @jenniegarth/Instagram;@thirdlove/instagram

Jennie Garth has been open about her struggles with menopause.

The collection is a clear fit for Garth, as she opened up in August 2024 about her struggle with menopause.

“My travel and work schedule, my body pain, not to mention menopause is a daily minefield, both physically & mentally,” she captioned a video of herself working out on Instagram at the time. “Here’s the deal… I stay motivated by FORCING myself to workout. I know I’ll always feel better from doing it. But recently, it just feels like my body is fighting against me at times.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.