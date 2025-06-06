Jennie Garth Stuns in First Underwear Campaign at 53: 'I've Never Felt More Confident'

Jennie Garth looked stunning as she showed off her first ever underwear campaign at the age of 53.

Garth took to Instagram on June 5 to share her ThirdLove campaign, which honors her body.

Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Jennie Garth may be 53, but she is proving age is just a number with her first underwear photoshoot!

Jennie Garth said she 'never thought' she'd be doing her first underwear photoshoot at 53.

Garth went on to explain she’s “proud to be part of this moment — not just because it’s a first for me, but because it’s with a brand that genuinely supports women through every phase of life, including menopause.”

“I never thought I’d be doing my first underwear shoot at 53… but here we are!” the actress shared in the caption . “And I’ve never felt more confident, or comfortable in my skin.”

She concluded by thanking ThirdLove for helping her to “feel strong, s--- and supported — exactly as I am.”

“These styles are my go-to from hot flashes to long travel days and everything in between,” Garth added.

She explained the collection she modeled in is called TempSync, which is the world’s “first temperature-regulating collection of bras and underwear.” The pieces are made with “natural volcanic minerals” and designed to regulate body temperature to stay “ideal.”

In the first of the four pics, in which the blonde bombshell looks ageless, she rocked a light blue bra and matching underwear piece. The second photo showed off a close-up of a black bra, while the third displayed a tan set. The final picture in the photo carousel showed Garth getting a pair of jeans on while rocking the aforementioned tan combo.

Many took to the comments section to praise Garth, with a makeup and hair artist writing, “You’re such an inspiration, Jennie, and I feel so honored to be a tiny part of your team 🥰🥹🙏🏻 and to come on all these adventures with you 🤗 you look absolutely INCREDIBLE 💪🏻💥🔥💃🏼 love you to the moon xoxo.”

Other people noted she is “gorgeous” and a "natural beauty."