Jennifer Aniston Begins Renovations on Lavish $7.25 Million Mansion Next to Bel-Air House: Photos

Jennifer Aniston's sprawling $7.25 million property just began renovations. The Friends star purchased a mansion next to her longtime Bel-Air home in California and has big plans for the large estate.

Source: Chris White Jennifer Aniston is renovating a new home.

Although the house's previous owners recently remodeled and resurfaced the pool, the 56-year-old is draining the pool and having the tiles removed. Aniston also ordered the removal of the tiles around the pool, along with the grass and shrubbery. The TV star's building team ripped out the eco-friendly solar panels from the roof as part of the major construction. Aniston reportedly plans to treat the new property as a guest house. According to building permits submitted with the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety, she has permission to remodel three bathrooms and the kitchen.

Source: Chris White Jennifer Aniston's new property is next to her Bel-Air house.

As it currently stands, the 4,853-square-foot home is modeled in a classical French Riviera-style with dark mahogany units and cupboards. It features five bedrooms and five bathrooms for future visitors. She has the option to bridge her two properties together if desired, although this renovation choice has not yet been confirmed.

Source: Chris White Someone attempted to break into Jennifer Aniston's home earlier this year.

Aniston's recent housing project comes amid security concerns from earlier this year. In May, Mississippi native Jimmy Wayne Carwyle was charged with stalking the celeb and ramming his car into the front gate of her house. Although the Golden Globe winner was home at the time, he did not come in contact with her, as a security guard stopped him before the police arrived. The 48-year-old pleaded not guilty to felony stalking and vandalism. On October 4, Aniston's lawyer, Blair Berk, alleged that Carwyle has been harassing and stalking the actress for two years and made several failed attempts at physical contact with her. The lawyer said Carwyle "traveled thousands of miles" over a year ago "after sending thousands of messages" that indicated "his delusions and intentions to not just make contact with Ms. Aniston, but to commit criminal wrongs against her, sexual violence against her." She alleged that Carwyle wrote he "would be unabated by doctors or others or FBI intervening."

Source: Chris White Jennifer Aniston is making several changes to her new property.

Judge Maria Cavalluzzi is thinking about sending Carwyle to a mental health treatment facility instead of imprisoning him. She acknowledged that Aniston's fear is "very real." However, the judge noted that mental health professionals who have assessed Carwyle do not think he is a danger to society. An alternative treatment plan would involve community-based housing and support services.

Source: Chris White Jennifer Aniston's new mansion is 4,853 square feet.