Former Fox News Producer Jennifer Eckhart, 36, Dies by Suicide Years After Ed Henry Sexual Assault Allegations

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Former Fox News producer Jennifer Eckhart has died by suicide at 36. Eckhart, who worked at the network before filing a lawsuit against former anchor Ed Henry, was found dead at her Florida home on Saturday, September 19.

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Jennifer Eckhart Was Found By Her Mother

Source: @JENNIFERECKHART/YOUTUBE Jennifer Eckhart was found dead at her Florida home on Saturday, September 19.

Eckhart's mother arrived at her daughter's home on Saturday and found the former producer inside the bathtub in the master bathroom, according to an incident report obtained by TMZ. Her mother contacted police, who arrived shortly before noon. Investigators reported finding a folding pocketknife near Eckhart and noted serious laceration injuries. Crime scene investigators and the Martin County Medical Examiner's Office were called as authorities tried to figure out what had happened. A Martin County Fire Rescue paramedic pronounced Eckhart dead at 11:57 a.m. Florida law enforcement sources told the outlet that her death was ruled a suicide.

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Jennifer Eckhart Made Headlines Over Ed Henry Lawsuit

Source: @NEWSMAX/YOUTUBE Jennifer Eckhart became publicly known after accusing former Fox News anchor Ed Henry of sexual assault in 2020.

Eckhart previously worked as an associate producer at Fox Business and became publicly known after filing a 2020 lawsuit against former Fox News anchor Ed Henry. Eckhart accused Henry of r----- and sexually assaulting her during their time at Fox and alleged that he used his position at the network to exert control over her career. Henry denied the accusations and maintained that their relationship was consensual. Fox News fired Henry in July 2020 after receiving Eckhart's complaint and conducting an investigation. The lawsuit alleged that Henry "preyed upon, manipulated and groomed" Eckhart beginning when she was 24, according to Mediaite. "Mr. Henry not only leveraged this imbalance of power for control over his victim, Ms. Eckhart, but asked her to be his 's-- slave' and his 'little w----,' and threatened punishment and retaliation if Ms. Eckhart did not comply with his sexual demands," the lawsuit alleged, claiming Henry "sexually assaulted her on office property, and r---- her at a hotel where Fox News frequently lodged its visiting employees."

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Jennifer Eckhart Spoke Out About Her Experience

Source: @JENNIFERECKHART/YOUTUBE Jennifer Eckhart spoke publicly about her experience at Fox News in 2020.

Eckhart later discussed the allegations publicly during a 2020 interview with CBS News. She said she had been "paralyzed by fear" while working at Fox. "I don't know how you can continue to cultivate and foster an environment that rewards sexual predators consistently year after year," she said.

The Legal Fight Lasted For Years

Source: @JENNIFERECKHART/YOUTUBE Jennifer Eckhart's legal battle with Ed Henry continued for years before the pair reached a settlement in 2025.