Jennifer Fisher Says Writing Her New Book 'Trust Your Gut' 'Felt Freeing': I Created 'a Toolbox of My Personal Learnings'

Jeweler Jennifer Fisher, known affectionately as "The Queen of Hoops," is embarking on a new journey: releasing her new book, Trust Your Gut, which comes out on Tuesday, October 28. "Writing Trust Your Gut felt freeing — it gave me the space to finally create a toolbox of my personal learnings on how to live an anti-inflammatory lifestyle in the simplest form. It was so fun — and also grueling and challenging while running my jewelry brand — to finally spell out my simple system for feeling my best and share it with others," she exclusively tells OK!.

Source: @jennifer.fisher/instagram The businesswoman's new book comes out on October 28.

Over the years, the businesswoman has been sharing her recipes and tips across her social channels, but felt it was finally time to "give them a home." "I wanted a visual guide my community could use daily to cook simple, nourishing meals that don’t take much prep or time," she shares.

Source: Quentin Bacon The book contains 100 recipes.

The book contains 100 recipes for fans to enjoy. "It was something I felt strongly about as such a visual person. Who’s inspired to cook without a picture? The book includes everything from simple work salads to creative entertaining dishes and quick weeknight dinners. All recipes are simple, use minimal ingredients and rely on pantry and freezer staples with a few fresh add-ins. I also walk you through how to stock your kitchen and grocery shop for success," she says, adding that "a few of my go-tos: the Clean Joes (yes, sloppy Joes made with grass-fed beef — they’re incredible), my cauliflower hummus (you’ll never go back to beans), the Simple Anytime Turkey Breast (no more Thanksgiving stress — trust me), and my mom’s Da Bomb Banana Bread (a favorite with everyone who tries it)."

Source: Quentin Bacon Jennifer Fisher's recipes include banana bread, hummus and more.

Fisher has Hashimoto's disease, which she has managed since her high school diagnosis by adopting a gluten-free, low-sugar anti-inflammatory lifestyle. Her approach focuses on whole, simple foods rather than restrictive diets, which is something she hopes to showcase in her book. "Before I learned to live an anti-inflammatory lifestyle, Hashimoto’s was incredibly challenging. I was constantly bloated, swollen and foggy. I had no idea how much the wrong foods (filled with seed oils, cane sugar, gums, and 'natural flavors') were affecting me," she says. "Once I discovered how to eat anti-inflammatory, everything changed. The bloating and swelling disappeared, my focus improved, and my energy skyrocketed. It was truly life-changing. Food is fuel. You have to treat it that way and be mindful of what you’re putting in." "I live 'lighter' now, physically and mentally, because I’ve learned how to nourish myself without restriction. Before, I thought 'gluten-free' meant healthy, but I was missing so much. Now I read every label. You can make a gorgeous salad, but if your protein or dressing is full of seed oils, sugar, or gums, it defeats the purpose," she continues, noting she has never "felt better" after listening to her body. "It’s amazing to feel healthier in my 50s than I did in my 20s or 30s," she gushes.

As for what she incorporates into her meals, she has a particular regimen down pat. "My day starts with coffee made with clean almond milk (read your labels — most have gums or sugar) and a bit of vanilla coconut sugar. If I’m hungry, I’ll have 2-3 eggs scrambled in olive oil or soft-boiled with half an avocado. Lunch is always packed ahead, and it’s usually leftover chicken (like my Moms Not Lazy, Lazy Chicken or So Simple It’s Silly Thighs) over fresh romaine and cabbage. I pack in veggies like roasted leftovers, cucumbers, carrots, radish and avocado with my Homemade Mustard Vinaigrette. Packing lunch is key (ordering in often means seed oils). Eat until you’re full, don’t count calories," she states. She adds, "Dinner is usually from the book. My favorite is the meatballs with cauliflower mash. When eating out, I always ask that my protein be cooked in pure olive oil (many restaurants use blends). I love raw bars, sashimi with my lemon-wasabi dip, and big salads with my JF salts, which I always travel with!"

Source: Quentin Bacon The author said she 'felt freeing' writing the book.

These days, Fisher doesn't limit herself when it comes to eating. "I focus on color, and I tell my kids the same. Eat everything, just cooked the right way. I love steak (real butter is fine!), fish and pork, I just make small adjustments. You can truly eat it all with a few mindful swaps," she says, adding that she moves every day in New York City. "I walk a lot. I love Pilates and eat intuitively. I always pack my own snacks (many are in the book) for travel and work so I have clean options on hand. I also drink a ton of water, no more sparkling for me since most have 'natural flavors.'"

Source: @jennifer.fisher/instagram The star wants to 'help people' with what they are putting into their bodies.