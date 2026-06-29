ENTERTAINMENT Jennifer Garner Shares Adorable Childhood School Project That Predicted Her Hollywood Future Source: MEGA Jennifer Garner shares a childhood school project that revealed her dream of becoming an actress years before finding Hollywood success. Ayesha Zafar June 29 2026, Published 10:34 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Jennifer Garner shared a decades-old school assignment that appeared to predict her future Hollywood career long before she became an award-winning actress. "From Mom's closet in West Virginia. Number three kind of nails it," Garner wrote on Instagram on June 28, after discovering an old school assignment titled "What Makes Me Special." The 54-year-old performer also revealed a childhood photo and treasured mementos found in her mother's closet.

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Source: INSTAGRAM/@JENNIFER.GARNER Jennifer Garner's decades-old school assignment earned an A and listed Actress as one of the qualities that made her special.

The 13 Going on 30 star earned an "A" on the assignment, which asked students to list their best qualities and write a poem about themselves. At the top of her list was the word "Actress," followed by qualities and interests like, "Cat owner," "Clown," "Ice cream maker," "Peanut butter eater," "Piano player," "Poet," "Reader," "Sailor," "Skater," "Swimmer," "Violinist," and finally, "Writer." While her dream of becoming an actress did come true, Garner joked that another childhood trait still describes her today.

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Jennifer Garner's Childhood Poem Provided a Charming Insight Into Her Character

Source: MEGA Jennifer Garner also penned a thoughtful childhood poem about the qualities that made her unique.

The assignment also included a brief poem that showcases the Elektra star's confidence and creativity from a young age. "The things I am, the things I am are all part of me. If they weren't, then would I be?" Garner penned. "The things I am are really keen. Really, all in me and can be seen," her poem went on. She concluded it with the reflective lines, "The things I am are special, too. They explain all about me, and not of you." Garner shared the school project on her Instagram feed and Stories, giving fans a glimpse of a cherished childhood memory. In her playful caption, she joked that her quirky sense of humor has stayed with her just as much as her acting career.

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Jennifer Garner Recently Paid Tribute to Her Father and Ex-Husband Ben Affleck on Father's Day

Source: MEGA Jennifer Garner shared a heartfelt Father's Day tribute honoring her dad, William Garner, and ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Garner celebrated Father's Day with a heartfelt tribute to her father, William Garner, and her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, with whom she has three children: Violet, 20, Seraphina, 17, and Samuel, 13. Sharing a series of family photos, including some never-before-seen images of Affleck enjoying moments with their kids, Garner reminisced about the loving environment in which she was raised. "My sisters and I loved to spoil our dad; he never wanted for fresh baked cookies or a bowl of ice cream," she wrote. "I see the way my kids dote on their dad and I'm happy for them. To love and be loved by a great dad is a gift."

Source: MEGA '13 Going on 30' star Jennifer Garner has shared nostalgic family memories through recent Instagram posts.