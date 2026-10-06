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Jennifer Garner reconnected with several of her Alias castmates for the 25th anniversary of the show. Garner paid tribute to the spy action thriller series with a montage of scenes from the show as well as current photos with some of her co-stars and creators behind it. In the photos Garner shared on social media on October 1, the actress sat with former costars Michael Vartan, Victor Garber, Ron Rifkin, Merrin Dungey and J.J. Abrams around a table with a couple of drinks as they smiled for a selfie to commemorate their reunion.

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Source: @JENNIFER.GARNER/INSTAGRAM Jennifer Garner reunited with several of her 'Alias' castmates for some drinks.

Will ‘Alias’ Have A Reboot?

Source: MEGA Jennifer Garner is open for a 'Alias' reboot.

At this time, there have been no announcements for a reboot in the future, but there have been conversations about the possibility. “Dear Felicity” podcast host and Alias alum Greta Grunberg proposed the idea to Garner in an April 2024 interview about a full-length feature instead of a reboot. However, Grunberg did not think that Garner would be interested, but the 13 Going on 30 actress quickly corrected her. “Are you kidding? Of course I would,” Garner said. “I’d do anything J.J. would direct.” Garner previously worked with Abrams and Matt Reeves in a guest role as Hannah Bibb on Felicity -- a 90s teen drama that aired on The WB from 1998 to 2002. The Juno actress shared how much help the directors put into helping talent get their best work on screen. “They aren't just like, ‘Okay, that seems fine. You have another one in you?’ They have an idea, and they're helping guide you to the best version of whatever you show up with,” Garner recalled.

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When Did Jennifer Garner Date Michael Vartan?

Source: MEGA Jennifer Garner and Michael Vartan dated for about a year back in 2003 to 2004.

Vartan and Garner dated from mid-2003 to August 2004. They first starred as on-screen love interests on the television show Alias. Their short-term relationship took place between Garner's marriage to Scott Foley and her relationship with Ben Affleck.

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Who Is Michael Vartan Dating Now?

Source: MEGA Michael Vartan has not shared his relationship status publicly.

Vartan has not shared whether he’s dating anyone at the moment, as he keeps his life private. He was previously married to Lauren Skaar from 2011 to 2014, following his relationship with Garner.

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Who Is Jennifer Garner Dating Now?

Source: MEGA Jennifer Garner is in a relationship with businessman John Miller.

Garner is currently dating businessman and tech CEO John Miller. The pair began their romance in 2018 after her divorce from Affleck. They briefly split in 2020 but rekindled their romance the following year.

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What Is Jennifer Garner Working on Now?

Source: MEGA Jennifer Garner has a couple of projects in the works.