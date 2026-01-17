or
Jennifer Garner Reveals Ex-Husband's Ben Affleck's Quirk While Filming — and Why Beyoncé Is Played 'Over and Over'

Source: MEGA

Actress Jennifer Garner shared a rare comment about her former marriage to ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Jan. 17 2026, Published 9:33 a.m. ET

Jennifer Garner got candid about her marriage to Ben Affleck and the Beyoncé song he couldn't stop playing.

During an appearance at a Los Angeles bookstore on Thursday, January 15, Garner, 53, star of Apple TV's The Last Thing He Told Me, joined her costar, Rita Wilson, and the book's author, Laura Dave, for a conversation about the book's sequel, The First Time I Saw Him.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Garner Shared Rare Comment About Ex Ben Affleck

Photo of Jennifer Affleck confessed that Ben Affleck listened to Beyoncé's 'Halo' on repeat.
Source: MEGA

The Alias star compared the book author's creative process to her famous ex-husband, 53, and how they both enjoy listening to music while working.

"Do you guys do this? Do you listen to a song over and over again? ... I just want to tell you something. I've survived this. I have lived through it," Garner reportedly told the audience, according to a news outlet. "Ben Affleck listens to a song over and over. I had a three-month-old and a three-year-old living in a rental in Cambridge, Massachusetts while he was shooting The Town. And he listened to Beyoncé's 'Halo,' and I would be nursing."

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Were Married for a Decade

Photo of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner tied the knot in 2005.
Source: MEGA

Dave, 48, was excited to hear the tidbit, replying, "I love that because the only other person now besides Ben that I've heard that does that was [screenwriter] Tom Stoppard. And when I heard that, I thought, OK, I'm in some good company."

Affleck and Garner were married from 2005 to 2015 and had three children during their 10 years together: Violet, 20, Seraphina, 17, and Samuel, 13.

Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck Previously Spoke About His Love of Music

Photo of Ben Affleck claimed listening to music could be 'hypnotic' while working.
Source: MEGA

Affleck previously discussed his habit of listening to music while working in a 2016 interview featured on the Golden Globes website.

“I listen to music when I write and usually I will find a couple of songs that are inspiring to me and I just sort of put them on a loop and then I will write to music," he told the news outlet. "And I find that it’s kind of hypnotic and it allows me to concentrate more and it puts me more in the kind of feeling of the scene that I want the story to have. And so I think music is really, really helpful."

Jennifer Garner Moved on After Divorce

Photo of Jennifer Garner has been dating John Miller on and off since 2018.
Source: MEGA

Garner has since moved on with boyfriend, John Miller, whom she has been dating on and off since 2018.

As for the Batman actor, he rekindled his romance with Jennifer Lopez in 2021. However, their reunion didn't last long as the "Jenny From the Block" singer, 56, filed for divorce in August 2024, after less than two years of marriage.

