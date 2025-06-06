NEWS Jennifer Garner, 53, Reveals If She Uses Face Injectables Source: mega Has Jennifer Garner dabbled in cosmetic enhancements?

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Garner hasn't gone under the knife to tweak her appearance — but she admitted in a candid new interview that she has used face injectables as she gets older. "As far as injectables go, I think just find somebody fantastic and proceed with caution," she suggested to anyone who's curious.

Article continues below advertisement

Has Jennifer Garner Used Botox?

Source: mega Jennifer Garner admitted she does use face injectables but 'not a ton.'

"I don’t do a ton, and Botox doesn’t work very well for me; that’s why I wear bangs a lot," Garner spilled. "I like to be able to move my forehead, and it’s such a big part of my face. I have, like, a five-head," the actress quipped.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Garner Isn't Interested in Plastic Surgery — Yet

Source: mega The actress hasn't felt the 'need' to undergo plastic surgery.

When it comes to plastic surgery, the mom-of-three explained, "Well, I don’t judge whatever makes anyone look or feel their best. I haven’t needed it yet, but I can’t say that I haven’t said to doctors before, 'Do I need to do this?' And I’ve had really nice doctors who have just been like, 'No.'" "So, God only knows 10 years from now what the conversation will be," she added. "I’m not there yet."

Article continues below advertisement

The Actress Doesn't 'Stress' About Her 'Physical Appearance'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Garner noted "part of the gift of being my mother’s daughter is that I haven’t spent a lot of time stressing about my physical appearance." In fact, the brunette beauty acknowledged she should probably spend more time looking at herself in the mirror, noting, "I’m sure I’ve had things in my teeth or a bump in my hair. So there are pluses and minuses to it." Said the Alias alum, "If you look through, like, the last 20-plus years of paparazzi pictures of me, you would see images and say, 'You would be best served by spending more time thinking about what you look like.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jennifergarner The movie star's mom taught her to not worry about looks.

The Yes Day star noted another one of the pluses about her nonchalance toward her appearance is that she's "not really that stressed about aging or things changing." "I have my moments, of course, where I’ll look in the monitor at work and be like, 'Who is that? Ah, that’s me!' But I think less is more, as far as focusing on yourself too much in that way. What are you going to do?" she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Garner Says She 'Wants to Age'