Producer Jennifer Graziano Teases 'Possible' 'Mob Wives' Reboot: 'It's a Matter of Timing'

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Jennifer Graziano knows how to make fascinating entertainment. As the woman who created the hit show Mob Wives and all of its spinoffs, the producer has seen it all when it comes to the highs and lows of being behind the camera. Graziano speaks exclusively with OK! about whether or not fans can expect a reboot of the beloved VH1 show, what set the series apart from anything else, working with her sister, Renee Graziano, as an executive producer, the state of reality television and jumping into her first theatrical venture, Married by the Mob.

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Will There Be a 'Mob Wives' Reboot?

Source: MEGA Jennifer Graziano says the 'timing' has to be right for a 'Mob Wives' reboot.

After Mob Wives ended in 2016, fans have been chomping at the bit for the women to return. "The past few months have been very exciting. People are really here for it," the businesswoman says of revisiting the series. "Since it's been off the air, I've been getting so many requests from the fans [for a reboot]. We've tried to reboot it a few times in the past, but we just didn't get the formula right. It wasn't the right time," she explains. "Nothing is official, let me make that clear, but it's very close," Jennifer teases. "The formula [that we want to do] is what networks are currently looking for. It's going to be a matter of timing — what their exact needs and mandates are for their particular network, formula-wise, I think we got it."

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Working With Sister Renee Graziano

Source: Alberto Reyes/MEGA Jennifer Graziano says she can 'separate' her working and family relationship with Renee Graziano.

When the series launched in 2011, Jennifer plucked her sister Renee to lead the cast that included Karen Gravano, Drita D'Avanzo and Carla Facciolo. "The fact that we all knew each other growing up and the organic relationships that were so real, volatile and vulnerable at the time helped a lot," she explains. "The vulnerability that you're seeing is really what was happening in real life. There was really a lot of history between each one of the women and me as well. A lot of times, people would say like, 'You're like the ghost mob wife.'" Fortunately, Jennifer was able to have a great relationship with her sister and pals — on and off-camera. "I'm the type of person who, when I'm at work, I don't have any sisters. I don't have any brothers in real life or at work," she says with a laugh. "I can separate the two. Renee really can't sometimes," Jennifer admits. "Her bleeding into me was more than me bleeding into her in that respect. I shut it off. She was my sister, but Karen was my best friend at the time. There really was no difference. Renee and I are blood, but my friends and I were just as close."

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The State of Reality Television

Source: @jenngraziano/INSTAGRAM Jennifer Graziano feels 'casting' has everything to do with keeping reality television fresh.

As someone who has produced hundreds of episodes of reality television, Jennifer feels there's a time to pick up the cameras and a time to put them down. "I definitely think that like any genre, how long can you sort of maintain that level of authenticity without running out of storyline?" she asks. "How long can you maintain the interpersonal relationship or argument or fight between someone without putting fuel on the fire? I think with shows that have been on for a very long time, they have resorted to setting things up," the professional shares. "With some of the newer shows, casting has a lot to do with it."

Producing a Theatrical Production

Source: Just Jenn Productions Jennifer Graziano produced her first theatrical production 'Married By the Mob.'