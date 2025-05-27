or
Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone Bond Over Motherhood: 'Their Kids Get Along So Well'

Photo of Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone
Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone support each other through motherhood and fame, according to a source.

By:

May 26 2025, Published 9:30 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone are growing closer than ever as they support each other through the ups and downs of new motherhood.

"Jennifer adores Emma, she's one of her very best friends and was one of the first to meet the new baby," a source revealed to a news outlet.

The insider added, "It won't surprise anyone that Emma is a godparent, they are that close."

Yet, both stars keep their kids largely out of the spotlight.

Photo of Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone
Jennifer Lawrence reportedly called Emma Stone after she gave birth.

After welcoming her first child, Cy, with husband Cooke Maroney in February 2022, Lawrence recently added a second little one to her family.

It's clear that the emotional toll of motherhood has deeply impacted her. In a candid moment with Vogue, she shared, "The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. I just stared. I was just so in love."

The source added: "Emma was one of the first people Jennifer called after she had the baby," said the insider. "Being able to spend some time outside the house and off of mom-duty with her was a priority."

Photo of Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone
Emma Stone shares one daughter with her husband.

Stone, who became a mom to Louise Jean in 2021 with husband Dave McCary, previously relished the opportunity to continue her career, stating, "I feel very lucky to be able to do what I do and also have time to be with my family," during an interview with Elle in 2023.

Stone and Lawrence’s friendship blossomed from the ashes of professional rivalry — both actresses initially vied for roles, with Lawrence eyeing Stone's part in the 2010 hit Easy A. They soon bonded through mutual pal Woody Harrelson and have been inseparable ever since. "She's my best friend," Stone said of Lawrence in a revealing interview with W Magazine.

Jennifer Lawrence

Photo of Emma Stone, Jessica Lang, Michelle Yeoh, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lawrence and Sally Field
The duo's kids 'get along well,' a source said.

Now, their little ones are set to join in the fun! "It's great because their kids get along well, which makes it easy to get together because they can turn it into a playdate," the source confirmed.

With an impressive collection of accolades, including two Oscars for Stone — one for La La Land in 2017 and another for her latest project, Poor Things, in 2024 — and Lawrence's own Best Actress win for Silver Linings Playbook in 2013, these A-listers relate on a level few can understand.

Jennifer Lawrence 'feels so lucky' to have Emma Stone in her life, the insider said.

"Jennifer feels so lucky to have a friend that gets her on so many levels," the insider explained.

"Being a woman in the industry and a mom — it's a very unique situation. Not a lot of people can relate, and Emma can. Plus, she's got the sort of dark humor that Jennifer loves; they have so much fun,” the insider said.

