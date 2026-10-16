Jennifer Lawrence and Husband Cooke Maroney Enjoy NYC Date Night Ahead of 7th Wedding Anniversary

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroney, were spotted on a dinner date in New York City on October 14 ahead of their seventh wedding anniversary. As reported by Just Jared , the Oscar-winning actress wore a black plaid jacket over a black silk dress, while the art dealer sported a gray suit.

The couple have been married for nearly seven years.

The pair typically keep their personal life private, but they have been seen together recently. Lawrence and Maroney attended the 2026 Golden Globes and were also spotted at a dinner party in New York earlier in October.

The Silver Linings Playbook star had previously opened up about her marriage to Maroney.

She appeared on Catt Sadler’s "N----- with Catt Sadler" podcast, admitting they moved rather quickly. "I just met Cooke, and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully," Lawrence shared.

"He’s my best friend. I want to legally bind him to me forever," the Passengers actress said. "And fortunately the paperwork exists for such a thing. You find your favorite person on the planet, and you’re like, ‘You can’t leave!'"

The pair was first introduced to each other by their mutual friend Laura Simpson before they began dating in 2018. The next year, in February, Lawrence got engaged to Maroney, and they tied the knot in October.