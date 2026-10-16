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Jennifer Lawrence and Husband Cooke Maroney Enjoy NYC Date Night Ahead of 7th Wedding Anniversary

Image of Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lawrence was photographed with Cooke Maroney in NYC.

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Oct. 16 2026, Updated 12:03 p.m. ET

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Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroney, were spotted on a dinner date in New York City on October 14 ahead of their seventh wedding anniversary. As reported by Just Jared, the Oscar-winning actress wore a black plaid jacket over a black silk dress, while the art dealer sported a gray suit.

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Lawrence and Maroney Captured Holding Hands During NYC Outing

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image of The couple have been married for nearly seven years.
Source: MEGA

The couple have been married for nearly seven years.

The pair typically keep their personal life private, but they have been seen together recently. Lawrence and Maroney attended the 2026 Golden Globes and were also spotted at a dinner party in New York earlier in October.

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'He's My Best Friend'

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Source: MEGA

Lawrence thinks of Maroney as her best friend.

The Silver Linings Playbook star had previously opened up about her marriage to Maroney.

She appeared on Catt Sadler’s "N----- with Catt Sadler" podcast, admitting they moved rather quickly. "I just met Cooke, and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully," Lawrence shared.

"He’s my best friend. I want to legally bind him to me forever," the Passengers actress said. "And fortunately the paperwork exists for such a thing. You find your favorite person on the planet, and you’re like, ‘You can’t leave!'"

The pair was first introduced to each other by their mutual friend Laura Simpson before they began dating in 2018. The next year, in February, Lawrence got engaged to Maroney, and they tied the knot in October.

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Their Newport Wedding

Image of Jennifer Lawrence
Source: MEGA

Their wedding ceremony took place in a cold weather.

The ceremony, which took place in Rhode Island, had a high-profile guest list, with Emma Stone, Adele, Cameron Diaz and Kris Jenner among those reported to have attended.

'I Married Somebody Who Is the Opposite of Me'

Image of Jennifer Lawrence
Source: MEGA

The acclaimed star revealed how different she is from Maroney.

Earlier this year, Lawrence revealed how the couple's differences shape their marriage. The Winter's Bone star described Maroney as the "anchor" of their family during the "SmartLess" podcast, adding, "I married somebody who is the opposite of me. Yeah. He is so organized."

"Everything is ordered. Like, I have to keep the closet doors closed, and I have my little jobs that I work really hard to do," she explained. Lawrence also revealed that the couple allows her a little flexibility with time: "We've learned, to keep our marriage alive, I have a 15-minute wiggle room."

The couple has two sons: Cy, born in February 2022, and their younger son, born in early 2025. They have not publicly disclosed their younger child’s name.

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