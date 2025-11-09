Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Who Her Least Favorite Kardashian Sister Is — And It's Not Kim!
Nov. 9 2025, Updated 1:32 p.m. ET
Jennifer Lawrence has an affinity for reality television — especially for the Kardashian clan.
However, the Oscar winner, 35, divulged in a new interview for Vanity Fair alongside her Die My Love costar Robert Pattinson that there is one Kardashian sister who "annoys" her.
The Hunger Games alum revealed that Kourtney Kardashian is not her fave.
Pattinson, 39, inquired Lawrence in the chat: “You talk about your love of reality television. Do you still keep up with The Kardashians?"
“Not this season. I have been on TikTok but no,” she replied. The Twilight actor then showed her a photo of Khloé Kardashian.
“Is this woman your favorite Kardashian?” he asked, to which Jennifer responded without hesitation: “Yes.”
Kourtney Kardashian Is Not Jennifer Lawrence's Favorite Reality Star
The conversation shifted to why Kourtney, 46, is not well-liked by the Winter's Bone actress.
“Kourtney is more annoying than ever. She drives me nuts,” she said. When Robert wondered why, Jennifer elaborated her reasoning.
She went on: “Because everything has to be an announcement. It’s like, you know, ‘I’m not going to wear outfits anymore.’ Like, just wear whatever you want. Don’t make an announcement about it.”
“Or like, ‘I don’t have a TV in my room.’ Like, just don’t watch TV. Stop announcing it. Just shhh!” she explained.
Jennifer Still Adores the Kardashian Fam
Khloé might be one of Jennifer’s most beloved reality stars, but the Kentucky native is also besties with Kim Kardashian.
The All's Fair actress, 45, was famously interviewed by the entertainer back in 2017 on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
In 2020, the Kardashian-Jenner family even sent the X-Men starlet a medley of birthday wishes. "Happy birthday Jen!!! You are the most amazing girlfriend, wife, daughter and my favorite daughter today," momager Kris Jenner posted on social media at the time along with cute snaps of the two reading in bed together.
"Thank you for your friendship, love, and so much laughter my sides hurt……" Kris, 70, added.
Jennifer opened in 2017 when she was promoting her horror flick, Mother!, that Keeping Up with the Kardashians helped her through filming traumatic scenes.
"I've said it before, but I got to such a low point in this film, and going into such a dark place that I eventually had to bring the Kardashians in," she said on an episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.
"Not in person, obviously! I had to do this one scene, and I hadn't gone that dark before, I had never done something that horrifying," she noted. "I started getting scared a couple days before so I was like, I need a tent to keep away from all the extras because I didn't know what I would do."