Jennifer Lopez’s Ex-Husband Ojani Noa Claims She Cheated During Their Marriage: 'Stop Putting Me Down With Your Victim Card!'

Ojani Noa dragged ex-wife Jennifer Lopez, 56, in a shocking confession about their past marriage. In an October 17 Instagram post, the 51-year-old alleged that the pop star cheated on him while they were wed from 1997 to 1998. Noa’s social media post was sparked by Lopez’s recent claims on “The Howard Stern Show” that she has “never been loved or capable.”

Source: MEGA Ojani Noa and Jennifer Lopez were previously married.

“Let me just say, stop putting us down. Stop putting me down with your victim card,” the personal trainer wrote. “The problem [is] not us. Not me. The problem [is] you. You [are] the one who couldn’t keep it in your pants. You have been ‘loved’ a few times. You have been married four times. And have had countless relationships in between. You have had good relationships.. Me for example.” Noa insisted he was in love with the actress and left behind his job, family and friends to support her career. “I’m an amazing, loving person, great human being. Honest, faithful to you, never lied, never [misbehaved], never cheated on you,” he continued. “I was good to you. I’m too good of a [man] for you.”

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez has been married four times.

The actor explained how J.Lo “chose fame and fortune” over their love amid her alleged infidelity. “You decided to lie, to CHEAT on me and even though I stayed. I even tried to keep the marriage going and alive,” he raged. “You even begged me to stay because at the time You didn't want bad press caring more about you. About your career instead of saving the marriage and I stayed. But you, you when for the fast line of your career/stardom not caring about me. You wanted to continue on cheating and lying. I couldn't stay anymore and deal with the constantly lying, That's why I left you, that's why I divorced you.”

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez allegedly cheated on Ojani Noa.

He urged the “On the Floor” singer to stop lying and “tell the truth for once.” “Let people know that you are the problem. You should be embarrassed, ashamed of yourself,” Noa concluded.

Jennifer Lopez on 'The Howard Stern Show'

Source: Howard Stern/YouTube Jennifer Lopez appeared on 'The Howard Stern Show.'