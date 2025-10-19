or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jennifer Lopez
OK LogoNEWS

Jennifer Lopez’s Ex-Husband Ojani Noa Claims She Cheated During Their Marriage: 'Stop Putting Me Down With Your Victim Card!'

Photo of Jennifer Lopez and Ojani Noa
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband Ojani Noa called her out for being unfaithful during their marriage.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 19 2025, Published 5:03 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Ojani Noa dragged ex-wife Jennifer Lopez, 56, in a shocking confession about their past marriage.

In an October 17 Instagram post, the 51-year-old alleged that the pop star cheated on him while they were wed from 1997 to 1998.

Noa’s social media post was sparked by Lopez’s recent claims on “The Howard Stern Show” that she has “never been loved or capable.”

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Ojani Noa and Jennifer Lopez were previously married.
Source: MEGA

Ojani Noa and Jennifer Lopez were previously married.

“Let me just say, stop putting us down. Stop putting me down with your victim card,” the personal trainer wrote. “The problem [is] not us. Not me. The problem [is] you. You [are] the one who couldn’t keep it in your pants. You have been ‘loved’ a few times. You have been married four times. And have had countless relationships in between. You have had good relationships.. Me for example.”

Noa insisted he was in love with the actress and left behind his job, family and friends to support her career.

“I’m an amazing, loving person, great human being. Honest, faithful to you, never lied, never [misbehaved], never cheated on you,” he continued. “I was good to you. I’m too good of a [man] for you.”

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Jennifer Lopez has been married four times.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez has been married four times.

The actor explained how J.Lo “chose fame and fortune” over their love amid her alleged infidelity.

“You decided to lie, to CHEAT on me and even though I stayed. I even tried to keep the marriage going and alive,” he raged. “You even begged me to stay because at the time You didn't want bad press caring more about you. About your career instead of saving the marriage and I stayed. But you, you when for the fast line of your career/stardom not caring about me. You wanted to continue on cheating and lying. I couldn't stay anymore and deal with the constantly lying, That's why I left you, that's why I divorced you.”

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Jennifer Lopez allegedly cheated on Ojani Noa.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez allegedly cheated on Ojani Noa.

He urged the “On the Floor” singer to stop lying and “tell the truth for once.”

“Let people know that you are the problem. You should be embarrassed, ashamed of yourself,” Noa concluded.

Jennifer Lopez on 'The Howard Stern Show'

Source: Howard Stern/YouTube

Jennifer Lopez appeared on 'The Howard Stern Show.'

Lopez shaded her exes during a radio interview with Howard Stern last week.

“What I learned, I learned that it’s not that I’m not lovable, it’s that they’re not capable…they don’t have it in them,” she expressed. “They need to appreciate the little person inside of them. They need to love them.”

She continued, “They gave me all of it, every time — all the rings, all the things I could ever want, right? Tried to give me the houses, the rings, the marriage — all of it.”

Aside from Noa, the musician was married to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014 and Ben Affleck from 2022 to 2024.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.