Jennifer Lopez’s Ex-Husband Ojani Noa Claims She Cheated During Their Marriage: 'Stop Putting Me Down With Your Victim Card!'
Oct. 19 2025, Published 5:03 p.m. ET
Ojani Noa dragged ex-wife Jennifer Lopez, 56, in a shocking confession about their past marriage.
In an October 17 Instagram post, the 51-year-old alleged that the pop star cheated on him while they were wed from 1997 to 1998.
Noa’s social media post was sparked by Lopez’s recent claims on “The Howard Stern Show” that she has “never been loved or capable.”
“Let me just say, stop putting us down. Stop putting me down with your victim card,” the personal trainer wrote. “The problem [is] not us. Not me. The problem [is] you. You [are] the one who couldn’t keep it in your pants. You have been ‘loved’ a few times. You have been married four times. And have had countless relationships in between. You have had good relationships.. Me for example.”
Noa insisted he was in love with the actress and left behind his job, family and friends to support her career.
“I’m an amazing, loving person, great human being. Honest, faithful to you, never lied, never [misbehaved], never cheated on you,” he continued. “I was good to you. I’m too good of a [man] for you.”
The actor explained how J.Lo “chose fame and fortune” over their love amid her alleged infidelity.
“You decided to lie, to CHEAT on me and even though I stayed. I even tried to keep the marriage going and alive,” he raged. “You even begged me to stay because at the time You didn't want bad press caring more about you. About your career instead of saving the marriage and I stayed. But you, you when for the fast line of your career/stardom not caring about me. You wanted to continue on cheating and lying. I couldn't stay anymore and deal with the constantly lying, That's why I left you, that's why I divorced you.”
- Jennifer Lopez Calls Brett Goldstein the 'Best Kisser' as Dating Rumors Swirl
- 'Subtle' Jennifer Lopez Admits She Was Rejected by Male Celebrity 10 Years Ago: 'I Moved On'
- Jenna Bush Hager Lusts Over Brett Goldstein While Addressing Jennifer Lopez's Alleged Budding Romance With the Actor: 'Look How Handsome He Is!'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
He urged the “On the Floor” singer to stop lying and “tell the truth for once.”
“Let people know that you are the problem. You should be embarrassed, ashamed of yourself,” Noa concluded.
Jennifer Lopez on 'The Howard Stern Show'
Lopez shaded her exes during a radio interview with Howard Stern last week.
“What I learned, I learned that it’s not that I’m not lovable, it’s that they’re not capable…they don’t have it in them,” she expressed. “They need to appreciate the little person inside of them. They need to love them.”
She continued, “They gave me all of it, every time — all the rings, all the things I could ever want, right? Tried to give me the houses, the rings, the marriage — all of it.”
Aside from Noa, the musician was married to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014 and Ben Affleck from 2022 to 2024.