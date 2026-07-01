Jennifer Lopez Makes Shocking Breakup Confession After Ben Affleck Split: 'Not a Failure'
July 1 2026, Updated 11:25 a.m. ET
Jennifer Lopez is taking a fresh look at heartbreak after her breakup with Ben Affleck.
"Breakups are not a failure," the singer and actress shared in a recent episode of "SubwayTakes" with Kareem Rahma.
She continued, "I just feel like the biggest growth spurts I've had emotionally, mentally, psychologically have always come from a heartbreak."
The 56-year-old said that she views breakups as opportunities for personal development.
During the New York City subway interview, Lopez told Rahma that heartbreak pushes people to ask tough questions and learn important life lessons.
"And that's not just in romantic relationships, that's in work heartbreaks, all of it," she remarked.
She added, "It's the only time you dig. You're like, 'What the f--- happened? How do I do this? Why do I keep doing this? Or why didn't that happen? What could I have done better?' You change yourself."
The Office Romance star split from Affleck in April 2024 after 21 months of marriage.
Jennifer Lopez Says Heartbreak Leads to Personal Growth
Lopez stated that those who avoid emotional suffering might miss opportunities for personal growth. "Because if you go around your life and you're like, you know, breaking hearts, let's say, and you're the one who's like never feeling anything, you're the loser," she said. She added, "You're never learning anything." Lopez also suggested that individuals should rejoice and celebrate the end of unhealthy relationships. "We should have a party," she joked. "People should say, You broke up? Congratulations. Because one, you made a decision. Two, it was probably the best thing for everybody."
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Although she isn't actively seeking to start a new relationship at the moment, Lopez shared what she truly appreciates in a future partner.
She told Rahma, "I don't discriminate."
She went on to say, "I like skinny guys. I like a little chunk around the middle. I like beards. I like clean shape. It doesn't matter. I like the person inside."
The Selena star believes personality matters more than appearance.
Jennifer Lopez Shuts Down Dating Rumors
Rumors linked Lopez to her Office Romance co-star Brett Goldstein after they worked together. However, she dismissed the speculation during an appearance on Today, where Savannah Guthrie playfully asked about it.
Lopez emphasized that she is not in a romantic relationship with the actor.
"Not dating," she stated.
With a renewed outlook, Lopez appears to be focused on embracing growth, leaving heartbreak behind, and looking ahead to her next chapter.