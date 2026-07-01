NEWS Jennifer Lopez Makes Shocking Breakup Confession After Ben Affleck Split: 'Not a Failure' Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez opens up about why she believes breakups are not a failure after her split from Ben Affleck. Ayesha Zafar July 1 2026, Updated 11:25 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Jennifer Lopez is taking a fresh look at heartbreak after her breakup with Ben Affleck. "Breakups are not a failure," the singer and actress shared in a recent episode of "SubwayTakes" with Kareem Rahma. She continued, "I just feel like the biggest growth spurts I've had emotionally, mentally, psychologically have always come from a heartbreak." The 56-year-old said that she views breakups as opportunities for personal development.

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Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez said heartbreak leads to her greatest emotional and personal growth.

During the New York City subway interview, Lopez told Rahma that heartbreak pushes people to ask tough questions and learn important life lessons. "And that's not just in romantic relationships, that's in work heartbreaks, all of it," she remarked. She added, "It's the only time you dig. You're like, 'What the f--- happened? How do I do this? Why do I keep doing this? Or why didn't that happen? What could I have done better?' You change yourself." The Office Romance star split from Affleck in April 2024 after 21 months of marriage.

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Jennifer Lopez Says Heartbreak Leads to Personal Growth

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez believes ending the wrong relationship deserved to be celebrated.

Lopez stated that those who avoid emotional suffering might miss opportunities for personal growth. "Because if you go around your life and you're like, you know, breaking hearts, let's say, and you're the one who's like never feeling anything, you're the loser," she said. She added, "You're never learning anything." Lopez also suggested that individuals should rejoice and celebrate the end of unhealthy relationships. "We should have a party," she joked. "People should say, You broke up? Congratulations. Because one, you made a decision. Two, it was probably the best thing for everybody."

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Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez said personality matters more than physical appearance in a partner.

Although she isn't actively seeking to start a new relationship at the moment, Lopez shared what she truly appreciates in a future partner. She told Rahma, "I don't discriminate." She went on to say, "I like skinny guys. I like a little chunk around the middle. I like beards. I like clean shape. It doesn't matter. I like the person inside." The Selena star believes personality matters more than appearance.

Jennifer Lopez Shuts Down Dating Rumors

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez shuts down romance rumors involving her 'Office Romance' costar Brett Goldstein.