or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Jennifer Lopez
OK LogoHEALTH

Jennifer Lopez Gets Stitches After Suffering Injury During American Music Awards Rehearsals: See Photos

Photos of Jennifer Lopez.
Source: MEGA; @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez was injured during a rehearsal for the AMAs.

By:

May 14 2025, Published 11:07 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez took a blow to the face during a rehearsal for the upcoming American Music Awards.

The famed singer revealed via her Instagram Story on Tuesday night, May 13, that she had suffered an injury on her nose less than two weeks before she is set to take the stage as both a performer and the host of the highly-anticipated awards show on Monday, May 26.

Article continues below advertisement

What Happened to Jennifer Lopez?

jennifer lopez stitches injury american music awards rehearsal photos
Source: @jlo/Instagram

The singer is set to host the awards show on May 26.

"So this happened..." Lopez wrote alongside a photo of herself holding an ice pack over her eye and one side of her nose.

Despite being injured, the "On the Floor" hitmaker appeared in good spirits as she smiled at the camera softly with a glossy lip and shiny cheekbones.

Article continues below advertisement

jennifer lopez stitches injury american music awards rehearsal photos
Source: @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez was fixed up by Dr. Jason Diamond.

In a follow-up Instagram Story, Lopez removed the ice pack to showcase a tiny cut on the bridge of her nose, as well as some bruising. The brunette beauty still seemed to be feeling herself while making a kissy face with her lips.

She pointed out how the injury happened "during @amas rehearsals."

Article continues below advertisement

All Fixed!

jennifer lopez stitches injury american music awards rehearsal photos
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez last hosted the AMAs in 2015.

A final upload confirmed Lopez was all healed as she noted the accident occurred roughly one week prior.

"Thank you for sticking me up Dr. Diamond. A week later and a whole lotta ice, I’m as good as new," she penned alongside a photo of her looking flawless while posing next to renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez Set to Host 2025 AMAs

jennifer lopez stitches injury american music awards rehearsal photos
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez is also supposed to perform at the awards show.

Now that she's all healed, Lopez is still scheduled to host and perform at the star-studded awards ceremony on Memorial Day.

The event will take place at the BleauLive Theater in Las Vegas and marks the Marry Me actress' first time hosting the AMAs since 2015.

The CEO of Dick Clark Productions, Jay Penske, announced Lopez's role as the AMAs' emcee on April 9, stating: "Jennifer's incredible talent and incomparable stage presence make her the ideal host of the show. We know she will bring her one-of-a-kind energy to the official kick-off celebration of summer."

Article continues below advertisement

Last year, Lopez helped celebrated the American Music Awards' 50th anniversary while reflecting on her experiences at the event in a taped interview.

"It's pretty incredible, right? Fifty years of the American Music Awards. I remember watching them at home when I was a little girl," the Hustlers star — who grew up in the Bronx borough of New York City — admitted.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @amas/Instagram

Elsewhere in her interview, Lopez either teased or manifested her 2025 hosting gig while reflecting on the time she led the awards show in 2015.

"Maybe I'll do it again one day. Who knows?" she quipped before gushing over the beauty of music.

"Music really does have the power to heal and uplift and to connect us, and the AMAs have been showcasing that for half a century now. And I'm excited for the next 50 years of music — and magic," she reflected.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.