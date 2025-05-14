Jennifer Lopez Gets Stitches After Suffering Injury During American Music Awards Rehearsals: See Photos
Jennifer Lopez took a blow to the face during a rehearsal for the upcoming American Music Awards.
The famed singer revealed via her Instagram Story on Tuesday night, May 13, that she had suffered an injury on her nose less than two weeks before she is set to take the stage as both a performer and the host of the highly-anticipated awards show on Monday, May 26.
What Happened to Jennifer Lopez?
"So this happened..." Lopez wrote alongside a photo of herself holding an ice pack over her eye and one side of her nose.
Despite being injured, the "On the Floor" hitmaker appeared in good spirits as she smiled at the camera softly with a glossy lip and shiny cheekbones.
In a follow-up Instagram Story, Lopez removed the ice pack to showcase a tiny cut on the bridge of her nose, as well as some bruising. The brunette beauty still seemed to be feeling herself while making a kissy face with her lips.
She pointed out how the injury happened "during @amas rehearsals."
All Fixed!
A final upload confirmed Lopez was all healed as she noted the accident occurred roughly one week prior.
"Thank you for sticking me up Dr. Diamond. A week later and a whole lotta ice, I’m as good as new," she penned alongside a photo of her looking flawless while posing next to renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond.
Jennifer Lopez Set to Host 2025 AMAs
Now that she's all healed, Lopez is still scheduled to host and perform at the star-studded awards ceremony on Memorial Day.
The event will take place at the BleauLive Theater in Las Vegas and marks the Marry Me actress' first time hosting the AMAs since 2015.
The CEO of Dick Clark Productions, Jay Penske, announced Lopez's role as the AMAs' emcee on April 9, stating: "Jennifer's incredible talent and incomparable stage presence make her the ideal host of the show. We know she will bring her one-of-a-kind energy to the official kick-off celebration of summer."
Last year, Lopez helped celebrated the American Music Awards' 50th anniversary while reflecting on her experiences at the event in a taped interview.
"It's pretty incredible, right? Fifty years of the American Music Awards. I remember watching them at home when I was a little girl," the Hustlers star — who grew up in the Bronx borough of New York City — admitted.
Elsewhere in her interview, Lopez either teased or manifested her 2025 hosting gig while reflecting on the time she led the awards show in 2015.
"Maybe I'll do it again one day. Who knows?" she quipped before gushing over the beauty of music.
"Music really does have the power to heal and uplift and to connect us, and the AMAs have been showcasing that for half a century now. And I'm excited for the next 50 years of music — and magic," she reflected.