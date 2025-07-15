or
'Gorgeous' Jennifer Love Hewitt Praised Over Her 'Realistic' Body After Rare Outing for 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Premiere: Photos

Photo of Jennifer Love Hewitt
Source: mega

Jennifer Love Hewitt came out for the Los Angeles premiere of 'I Know What You Did Last Summer.'

By:

July 15 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

Jennifer Love Hewitt stole the spotlight at the Monday, July 14, premiere of the new I Know What You Did Last Summer.

The actress made a rare public appearance at the Los Angeles event, where she hit the red carpet in a black sleeveless embellished dress that featured 3-D beading. She accessorized the frock with black stiletto heels adorned with silver accents, a few rings and a stack of bracelets.

Jennifer Love Hewitt Earns Praise on the Red Carpet

jennifer love hewitt praised realistic body i know what you did last summer premiere photos
Source: mega

Jennifer Love Hewitt stunned in a sleeveless black dress at the L.A. premiere of 'I Know What You Did Last Summer.'

Hewitt, 46, was also rocking a new, reddish hair color, as she's typically a brunette.

The star's fans loved her look, with one person commenting online, "This is the type of Hollywood I like to see. Realistic and beautiful."

"A real woman showing her naturally gorgeous body!" another individual raved in agreement.

The Ghost Whisperer lead also shared a video on her Instagram Story to reveal how she was feeling before the event. In the clip, a voiceover asked, "What gave you the confidence?"

"Uh, delusion," she mouthed along to the response with a smile.

jennifer love hewitt praised realistic body i know what you did last summer premiere photos
Source: mega

The actress' fans raved over her 'naturally' gorgeous body.

Meanwhile, there were multiple online trolls who insulted the 9-1-1 alum for looking different that she did in her '90s heyday — but fortunately, Hewitt's admirers came to her defense.

"I don’t understand why ppl want stars who [are] in their 40s/50s to have a body of a 21-year-old. Ya weird. This is natural and what a REAL woman looks like," one person stated. "She looks FN great!!!"

The Star Reprised Her 1997 Movie Role for the 2025 Sequel

jennifer love hewitt praised realistic body i know what you did last summer premiere photos
Source: mega

Hewitt joked that her confidence comes from 'delusion.'

The flick is a sequel to the 1997 movie of the same name, which Hewitt starred in alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar and her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., who were also at the premiere. While Prinze Jr. is in the sequel movie, Gellar's character isn't since she didn't survive the original film.

While talking to a publication, Hewitt admitted she was "hesitant at first" to reprise her role as Julie James.

"I wanted to make sure that she fit into the movie in the right way and that there was a reason for her to come back besides just the ‘90s nostalgia moment," the mom-of-three explained. "I wanted her part in the movie to matter and for the audience to feel like they were proud of who she has become."

jennifer love hewitt praised realistic body i know what you did last summer premiere photos
Source: mega

The '9-1-1' actress thinks viewers will be satisfied with the new flick's ending.

"I will say that in thinking about it and watching the other movies before filming this new one, [the ending] makes sense," she added, also referring to the 1998 sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.

The latest installment also showcases younger stars such as Outer Banks' Madelyn Cline and Chase Sui Wonders.

