'Gorgeous' Jennifer Love Hewitt Praised Over Her 'Realistic' Body After Rare Outing for 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Premiere: Photos

Jennifer Love Hewitt came out for the Los Angeles premiere of 'I Know What You Did Last Summer.'

The actress made a rare public appearance at the Los Angeles event, where she hit the red carpet in a black sleeveless embellished dress that featured 3-D beading. She accessorized the frock with black stiletto heels adorned with silver accents, a few rings and a stack of bracelets.

Jennifer Love Hewitt stole the spotlight at the Monday, July 14, premiere of the new I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Jennifer Love Hewitt stunned in a sleeveless black dress at the L.A. premiere of 'I Know What You Did Last Summer.'

Hewitt, 46, was also rocking a new, reddish hair color, as she's typically a brunette.

The star's fans loved her look, with one person commenting online, "This is the type of Hollywood I like to see. Realistic and beautiful."

"A real woman showing her naturally gorgeous body!" another individual raved in agreement.

The Ghost Whisperer lead also shared a video on her Instagram Story to reveal how she was feeling before the event. In the clip, a voiceover asked, "What gave you the confidence?"

"Uh, delusion," she mouthed along to the response with a smile.