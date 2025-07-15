'Gorgeous' Jennifer Love Hewitt Praised Over Her 'Realistic' Body After Rare Outing for 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Premiere: Photos
Jennifer Love Hewitt stole the spotlight at the Monday, July 14, premiere of the new I Know What You Did Last Summer.
The actress made a rare public appearance at the Los Angeles event, where she hit the red carpet in a black sleeveless embellished dress that featured 3-D beading. She accessorized the frock with black stiletto heels adorned with silver accents, a few rings and a stack of bracelets.
Jennifer Love Hewitt Earns Praise on the Red Carpet
Hewitt, 46, was also rocking a new, reddish hair color, as she's typically a brunette.
The star's fans loved her look, with one person commenting online, "This is the type of Hollywood I like to see. Realistic and beautiful."
"A real woman showing her naturally gorgeous body!" another individual raved in agreement.
The Ghost Whisperer lead also shared a video on her Instagram Story to reveal how she was feeling before the event. In the clip, a voiceover asked, "What gave you the confidence?"
"Uh, delusion," she mouthed along to the response with a smile.
Meanwhile, there were multiple online trolls who insulted the 9-1-1 alum for looking different that she did in her '90s heyday — but fortunately, Hewitt's admirers came to her defense.
"I don’t understand why ppl want stars who [are] in their 40s/50s to have a body of a 21-year-old. Ya weird. This is natural and what a REAL woman looks like," one person stated. "She looks FN great!!!"
- Sarah Michelle Gellar Sparks Jennifer Love Hewitt Feud Rumors After 'Cold' Response to 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Reboot Question: Watch
- Sarah Michelle Gellar Flaunts Long Legs in Black Swimsuit: 'Tropic Like It's Hot'
- Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Toned Legs In Silver Mini Dress At 'Murder Mystery 2' Premiere: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Star Reprised Her 1997 Movie Role for the 2025 Sequel
The flick is a sequel to the 1997 movie of the same name, which Hewitt starred in alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar and her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., who were also at the premiere. While Prinze Jr. is in the sequel movie, Gellar's character isn't since she didn't survive the original film.
While talking to a publication, Hewitt admitted she was "hesitant at first" to reprise her role as Julie James.
"I wanted to make sure that she fit into the movie in the right way and that there was a reason for her to come back besides just the ‘90s nostalgia moment," the mom-of-three explained. "I wanted her part in the movie to matter and for the audience to feel like they were proud of who she has become."
"I will say that in thinking about it and watching the other movies before filming this new one, [the ending] makes sense," she added, also referring to the 1998 sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.
The latest installment also showcases younger stars such as Outer Banks' Madelyn Cline and Chase Sui Wonders.