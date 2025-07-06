or
'RHOC' Star Jennifer Pedranti Wins Legal Battle: Former Landlord Drops $15K Rent Lawsuit

Photo of Jennifer Pedranti
Source: @jennifer.pedranti/Instagram

RHOC's Jennifer Pedranti won a legal victory after her former landlord dropped a $15,000 rent lawsuit.

By:

July 6 2025, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

In a significant turn of events, Jennifer Pedranti's legal woes with her former landlord have come to an end just weeks after the Real Housewives of Orange County star faced an unpaid rent lawsuit.

A news outlet reported that on June 10, the court dismissed the case filed by Qian Gao, who had leased a property in Orange County to Pedranti.

Photo of Jennifer Pedranti
Source: @jennifer.pedranti/Instagram

Jennifer Pedranti stars on 'The Real Housewives of Orange County.'

The dismissal followed mediation between the parties.

In her lawsuit, Gao claimed that Pedranti, 47, failed to pay the full rent owed, asserting that she "terminated" her lease early and left behind a delinquent balance of $15,000 upon moving out in January 2024.

Gao proposed a payment plan that required Pedranti to pay $1,000 monthly starting in February 2024, with a final $4,000 payment due on December 31, 2024. The legal filing noted, "Although [Pedranti] made partial payments of $4,850, the balance of $10,050 has not been paid." Gao also revealed she currently resides in China and would need to travel back for the trial.

Photo of William and Jennifer Pedranti
Source: @jennifer.pedranti/Instagram

Jennifer Pedranti was previously married to William Pedranti, a biotech entrepreneur.

Moreover, Gao sought an additional $1,850 for travel expenses and estimated $3,000 in damages for repairs and cleaning. She stated that while the reality star paid $4,200 toward this bill and her ex-husband, William Pedranti, contributed $650, the total outstanding amount still left Jennifer with a hefty balance of around $12,000 in unpaid rent and other charges.

This lawsuit wasn't the only legal issue on Jennifer's plate. Recently, she, her ex-husband, and two business partners found themselves facing a $165,976.60 ruling concerning unpaid rent tied to their yoga business, Devi Rebel Yoga. The landlord accused the group of failing to pay rent owed, prompting a settlement reached in early 2024 where they agreed to pay a total of $160,000 to resolve the dispute.

MORE ON:
RHOC

Photo of Devi Rebel Yoga
Source: @devirebelyogaoc/INSTAGRAM

Jennifer Pedranti is the owner of Devi Rebel Yoga, a yoga studio focused on wellness and community.

However, trouble struck again when the landlord claimed Jennifer and her associates failed to keep their payment promises after making an initial $25,000 payment. The landlord turned to the court for enforcement, and on April 2, they were granted their request.

The court order noted, "The unopposed Motion to Enforce Settlement … [where the landlord] asks the Court to enter judgment for Plaza El Paseo Center, LLC and against [Jennifer, William, and the two other business partners] in the principal amount of $160,026.60 and award attorneys' fees and costs …is GRANTED."

Photo of Gina Kirschenheiter
Source: @ginakirschenheiter/Instagram

Gina Kirschenheiter helped Jennifer Pedranti out.

In Season 18 of RHOC, Jennifer revealed the stress of owing over $20,000 to her landlord, confessing during an episode, "I couldn't breathe" due to her financial struggles. This sum came after falling behind on payments for a home that fellow RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter helped her find.

Jennifer joined RHOC in Season 17 and is set to return for an upcoming Season 19, which has recently completed filming.

