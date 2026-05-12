or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Jenny McCarthy
OK LogoCOUPLES

Jenny McCarthy Packs on the PDA With Husband Donnie Wahlberg in Steamy Vacation Video: Watch

Photo of Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg
Source: MEGA; @jennymccarthy/Instagram

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg weren't shy about showing PDA while on a glamorous getaway.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 12 2026, Published 3:46 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jenny McCarthy is giving fans a glimpse into her romantic getaway with husband Donnie Wahlberg, sharing a PDA-filled video from their luxurious trip.

"I finally got this man to go on vacation and rest. Saving this for the memories," McCarthy, 53, captioned a video posted via Instagram on Monday, May 11.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Jetted Off on Romantic Getaway

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg started their summer early by jetting off on a luxury vacation.
Source: @jennymccarthy/Instagram

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg started their summer early by jetting off on a luxury vacation.

The video clip began with the couple, who tied the knot in 2014, posing for a selfie as they strolled through a lavish, marble-lined hotel lobby.

The Masked Singer star turned heads in a breezy purple maxi sundress, while Wahlberg, 56, opted for a laid-back look in a black T-shirt and khaki pants.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @jennymccarthy/Instagram

Jenny McCarthy documented her vacation with Donnie Wahlberg in a video posted to Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenny McCarthy Shared PDA-Filled Video With Donnie Wahlberg

Photo of Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg tied the knot in 2014.
Source: @jennymccarthy/Instagram

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg tied the knot in 2014.

McCarthy then showed off their gorgeous resort suite, which overlooked crystal-clear turquoise waters, before the clip cut to the couple dancing.

The former boy bander adorably twirled his wife, who was all smiles as she landed back in his arms.

The video was filled with sweet moments of the duo grooving, sharing affectionate kisses and eating ocean-front meals as they savored every moment.

MORE ON:
Jenny McCarthy

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Fans were quick to call Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg 'couple goals. '
Source: @jennymccarthy/Instagram

Fans were quick to call Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg 'couple goals.'

The A-list couple had fans swooning, as the comments section was flooded with love and admiration.

"So happy to see this. Enjoy every moment. You guys are the cutest ever. Love you both! 🧡💗," one fan said, while another observer wrote, "This is so beautiful Jenny and Donnie! So happy you did this for yourselves! It looks heavenly! Memories made ❤️🙌🏼."

"You both look so genuinely happy 🤍," a third chimed in. "Love love love you two!! Enjoy your vacation!!"

Jenny McCarthy Revealed Secret to Their 11-Year Marriage

Photo of Jenny McCarthy revealed she and Donnie Wahlberg keep their 11-year marriage strong by continuing to 'date each other.'
Source: @jennymccarthy/Instagram

Jenny McCarthy revealed she and Donnie Wahlberg keep their 11-year marriage strong by continuing to 'date each other.'

McCarthy regularly gives fans insight into her relationship with the former New Kids on the Block member, revealing the secret behind their 11-year marriage just last year.

“We continue to date each other, because I think we get really complacent and it can become a brother and sister relationship real quick, unless you do the work,” McCarthy told a news outlet in March 2025, revealing they incorporated a game called "Questions" into their marriage.

“Every once in a while, we'll play this game and we have to ask questions that we don't know the answer to because you already know what you think are answers to everything after 10 years," she explained. "It allows us to actually do work and get introspective and get curious about each other.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.