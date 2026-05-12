Jenny McCarthy Packs on the PDA With Husband Donnie Wahlberg in Steamy Vacation Video: Watch
May 12 2026, Published 3:46 p.m. ET
Jenny McCarthy is giving fans a glimpse into her romantic getaway with husband Donnie Wahlberg, sharing a PDA-filled video from their luxurious trip.
"I finally got this man to go on vacation and rest. Saving this for the memories," McCarthy, 53, captioned a video posted via Instagram on Monday, May 11.
Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Jetted Off on Romantic Getaway
The video clip began with the couple, who tied the knot in 2014, posing for a selfie as they strolled through a lavish, marble-lined hotel lobby.
The Masked Singer star turned heads in a breezy purple maxi sundress, while Wahlberg, 56, opted for a laid-back look in a black T-shirt and khaki pants.
Jenny McCarthy Shared PDA-Filled Video With Donnie Wahlberg
McCarthy then showed off their gorgeous resort suite, which overlooked crystal-clear turquoise waters, before the clip cut to the couple dancing.
The former boy bander adorably twirled his wife, who was all smiles as she landed back in his arms.
The video was filled with sweet moments of the duo grooving, sharing affectionate kisses and eating ocean-front meals as they savored every moment.
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The A-list couple had fans swooning, as the comments section was flooded with love and admiration.
"So happy to see this. Enjoy every moment. You guys are the cutest ever. Love you both! 🧡💗," one fan said, while another observer wrote, "This is so beautiful Jenny and Donnie! So happy you did this for yourselves! It looks heavenly! Memories made ❤️🙌🏼."
"You both look so genuinely happy 🤍," a third chimed in. "Love love love you two!! Enjoy your vacation!!"
Jenny McCarthy Revealed Secret to Their 11-Year Marriage
McCarthy regularly gives fans insight into her relationship with the former New Kids on the Block member, revealing the secret behind their 11-year marriage just last year.
“We continue to date each other, because I think we get really complacent and it can become a brother and sister relationship real quick, unless you do the work,” McCarthy told a news outlet in March 2025, revealing they incorporated a game called "Questions" into their marriage.
“Every once in a while, we'll play this game and we have to ask questions that we don't know the answer to because you already know what you think are answers to everything after 10 years," she explained. "It allows us to actually do work and get introspective and get curious about each other.”