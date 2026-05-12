Jenny McCarthy Packs on the PDA With Husband Donnie Wahlberg in Steamy Vacation Video: Watch

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Jenny McCarthy is giving fans a glimpse into her romantic getaway with husband Donnie Wahlberg, sharing a PDA-filled video from their luxurious trip. "I finally got this man to go on vacation and rest. Saving this for the memories," McCarthy, 53, captioned a video posted via Instagram on Monday, May 11.

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Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Jetted Off on Romantic Getaway

Source: @jennymccarthy/Instagram Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg started their summer early by jetting off on a luxury vacation.

The video clip began with the couple, who tied the knot in 2014, posing for a selfie as they strolled through a lavish, marble-lined hotel lobby. The Masked Singer star turned heads in a breezy purple maxi sundress, while Wahlberg, 56, opted for a laid-back look in a black T-shirt and khaki pants.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny McCarthy (@jennymccarthy) Source: @jennymccarthy/Instagram Jenny McCarthy documented her vacation with Donnie Wahlberg in a video posted to Instagram.

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Jenny McCarthy Shared PDA-Filled Video With Donnie Wahlberg

Source: @jennymccarthy/Instagram Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg tied the knot in 2014.

McCarthy then showed off their gorgeous resort suite, which overlooked crystal-clear turquoise waters, before the clip cut to the couple dancing. The former boy bander adorably twirled his wife, who was all smiles as she landed back in his arms. The video was filled with sweet moments of the duo grooving, sharing affectionate kisses and eating ocean-front meals as they savored every moment.

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Source: @jennymccarthy/Instagram Fans were quick to call Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg 'couple goals.'

The A-list couple had fans swooning, as the comments section was flooded with love and admiration. "So happy to see this. Enjoy every moment. You guys are the cutest ever. Love you both! 🧡💗," one fan said, while another observer wrote, "This is so beautiful Jenny and Donnie! So happy you did this for yourselves! It looks heavenly! Memories made ❤️🙌🏼." "You both look so genuinely happy 🤍," a third chimed in. "Love love love you two!! Enjoy your vacation!!"

Jenny McCarthy Revealed Secret to Their 11-Year Marriage

Source: @jennymccarthy/Instagram Jenny McCarthy revealed she and Donnie Wahlberg keep their 11-year marriage strong by continuing to 'date each other.'