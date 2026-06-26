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Jenny Mollen Jokes Son Is 'Really The Predator' After Intimate Bed Photo Backlash

Photo of Jenny Mollen.
Source: @jennymollen/Instagram

Jenny Mollen joked that her son is a predator.

June 26 2026, Published 3:57 a.m. ET

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Jenny Mollen doubled down on her controversial intimate photos with her eldest son.

The author joked that her son Sid was "really the predator," as she sat down with host Amanda Hirsch for the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast on Tuesday.

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Jenny Mollen Called Her Son the 'Most Toxic Man'

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Image of Jenny Mollen posted a controversial photo with her son Sid.
Source: @jennymollen/Instagram

Jenny Mollen posted a controversial photo with her son Sid.

The Instagram post showed Mollen's son covering their faces with his hands as they shared an intimate moment. The author captioned the photo, "Your eldest son will be the most toxic man you ever date."

The images sparked outrage on social media, with many users accusing the mom of crossing boundaries and criticizing the post as inappropriate.

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Social Media Users Slammed Jenny Mollen's Caption

Image of Social media users told Jenny Mollen calling your child your boyfriend is not healthy.
Source: @jennymollen/Instagram

Social media users told Jenny Mollen calling your child your boyfriend is not healthy.

A user commented on her photo, writing, "Hugging your kids: Healthy and encouraged. Calling your child your boyfriend and posting photos of you lying between their legs on a bed: Not healthy or encouraged. Your child is not your boyfriend. A boyfriend is a romantic partner."

Another user asked Mollen to reflect on what her kid would think about this in a few years, "My son is almost 12 and is very attached and snuggly but girl this is weird??? This will be on the internet forever. Think about how your son will feel about this in a few years."

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Jenny Mollen Deemed Her Son Wants Attention

Image of Jenny Mollen revealed her son wants her undivided attention.
Source: @jennymollen/Instagram

Jenny Mollen revealed her son wants her undivided attention.

The social media personality joked about her son wanting her attention and told Hirsch, "I’ve been trying to lock him out of the bathroom for the last 12 years. He just wants my undivided [attention]."

Mollen said her son knows about the backlash she received and teases her. "He’s like a little spider monkey on me, and I’m in trouble,” she said. “And now he’s like, 'Get away from me, you molester,' just to f--- with me," she added.

However, the actress thinks her separation from her husband Jason Biggs — whom she shares sons Sid and Lazlo with — might have played a role in making the controversy bigger than it is.

She said, "I think if I [had] made this joke a month or two months ago, it would have played differently." The writer shared that if she were already dating, things might have been different.

Jenny Mollen Explained Why She Called Her Son 'Toxic'

Image of Jenny Mollen explained why she called her son 'toxic.'
Source: @jennymollen/Instagram

Jenny Mollen explained why she called her son 'toxic.'

The mom of two explained her controversial caption, which deemed her son "toxic."

"It’s like, this is the joke I’ve been making forever,” she shared. “Like, I’m in this dysfunctional relationship with a guy who’s like, ‘Can you hold my head while I vomit into the toilet?’ ‘Can you give me a full body massage before bed?’ ‘Can you be a dear and put more ice in my water bottle?’ Like, this is the treatment."

"And I live in this autocratic regime where I have to like … it’s like, thumbs up or thumbs down. Off with my head if I f------ serve you sun-butter,” the writer shared.

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