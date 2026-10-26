Former 'Jeopardy!' Contestant Philip DeSena Arrested on 10 Counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

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Former Jeopardy! contestant, Philip Joseph DeSena, has been arrested in North Carolina and charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The 44-year-old was ordered held without bond following his arrest on Friday, October 23.

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Philip Joseph DeSena Faces 10 Charges

Source: WAKE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE Philip DeSena, 44, was ordered held without bond following his latest arrest in North Carolina.

The Raleigh Police Department arrested DeSena, who previously appeared on the popular game show, after authorities accused him of possessing and duplicating 10 digital files depicting the sexual exploitation of minors, per ABC11. Court records allege the material included images and videos involving children between approximately 7 and 15 years old. His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday, October 26. DeSena could face at least 15 years in prison if found guilty on all ten charges.

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Philip Joseph DeSena Previously Pleaded Guilty to Felony Peeping

Source: JEOPARDY!/YOUTUBE Phillip DeSena previously pleaded guilty to two counts of felony secret peeping.

The arrest comes months after DeSena faced a separate criminal case in North Carolina involving allegations that he secretly recorded another person without their knowledge or consent. According to an arrest warrant from Currituck County, DeSena placed cameras in a bedroom and bathroom with the intention of capturing images of another person without their consent. The alleged incident occurred on October 10, 2025, at a rental property, according to an indictment. DeSena turned himself in to authorities in December 2025 and was charged with two counts of felony secret peeping.

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Philip Joseph DeSena Received Probation Sentence

Source: JEOPARDY!/YOUTUBE Phillip DeSena received a 60-month probation sentence after pleading guilty in the secret-peeping case.

DeSena was released from the Currituck County jail on December 3, 2025, after posting a $5,000 bond, according to the available records. He later pleaded guilty to the felony charges and received a 60-month probation sentence. As part of the plea agreement, he was not required to register as a s-- offender.

Philip Joseph DeSena Won More Than $44,000 on 'Jeopardy!'

Source: JEOPARDY!/YOUTUBE Phillip DeSena won two episodes of 'Jeopardy!' in November 2024.