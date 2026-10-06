Jeremy Allen White Fans Gush Over His New Haircut: 'He's Never Been Hotter'

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Jeremy Allen White is sporting a fresh new look, and fans definitely approve! The Bear star, 35, has been showing off a noticeably shorter hairstyle while making the rounds to promote his upcoming movie The Social Reckoning.

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Source: MEGA The hair didn't go unnoticed by fans.

The actor also added some scruff to the look, trading his typically clean-shaven appearance for grown-out stubble. The combination didn't go unnoticed by fans. “This messy hair and stubble on Jeremy Allen White lorddd he’s never been hotter,” one person gushed on social media after seeing photos of the star's 'do. Another fan simply declared, “I’m loving the new look.”

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Jeremy Says Goodbye to His Mullet

Source: MEGA Jeremy's latest haircut marks a departure from his longer locks.

White's latest haircut marks a departure from the longer locks he's been sporting over the past year. Now, White appears to have moved on from the polarizing hairstyle without completely abandoning the length and texture fans have come to associate with him. His new cut features shorter hair in the back while maintaining plenty of volume on top, giving his famous curls a more polished update. White has long been known for his signature curls, which became almost as recognizable as his character Carmy Berzatto's white T-shirts and blue aprons after The Bear premiered in 2022.

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Jeremy Shows Off New Look During 'The Social Reckoning' Press Tour

Source: MEGA Jeremy had plenty of opportunities to show off his hair transformation.

White has had plenty of opportunities to show off his hair transformation while traveling around the world for The Social Reckoning. The Hollywood star first displayed the shorter style at the film's London gala screening on September 29 before bringing the look to Paris days later. For the Paris premiere, White paired his tousled hairstyle and stubble with a gray double-b------ Louis Vuitton suit, pale shirt and green tie. While speaking at the New York premiere, he spoke about keeping his daughters offline — for now. “I get really nervous about young people, and certainly my own children, with this stuff," he said in an interview. “That’s when it gets scary for me,” he added of people leaning on technology too long. “So I’m going to try to keep my girls away from it, you know, as long as I can.”

Jeremy Takes on a New Role

Source: Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere/YOUTUBE Jeremy is entering another chapter of his career.