Jeremy Allen White Says He's 'Trying' to Keep His 2 Daughters Away From Social Media 'as Long as I Can'

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Jeremy Allen White doesn't want his two children growing up on social media. The Bear actor opened up about his views on the internet and how it relates to raising his children during a recent red-carpet appearance.

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Jeremy Allen White Takes Issue With the Internet

Source: SPREAD PICTURES / MEGA Jeremy Allen White has qualms about social media.

During the Sunday, October 4, premiere for The Social Reckoning, Allen White was asked about the dangers of social media as depicted in the film. "I get really nervous about young people and certainly my own children with this stuff," Allen White revealed. "I think it's hard enough growing up comparing yourself to other kids in school, other kids in your community, and when you get this thing on your phone, you see the world, you're comparing yourself to everything, you're getting desensitized."

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Jeremy Allen White says he's trying to keep his daughters away from social media as long as he can after his role in 'The Social Reckoning.' pic.twitter.com/kRXTajos8U — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 5, 2026

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Jeremy Allen White Wants to Keep His Children Offline

Source: @ADDISON.TIMLIN/INSTAGRAM Jeremy Allen White wants to protect his girls from social media.

While Allen White doesn't think the internet is entirely bad, he wants to do everything in his power to protect his children from its risks for as long as possible. "I think we should keep young people's worlds as small as we can for as long as we can, so they can get to know themselves before comparing themselves to everybody else," he told Entertainment Tonight. "There are beautiful things about Facebook, Instagram, all this stuff — you can learn, you can connect with people all over the world, but when a dependency is formed, and I think especially when young people start using it too early, that's when it gets scary for me. So I'm gonna try to keep my girls away from it as long as I can."

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Jeremy Allen White's Family Life

Source: @ADDISON.TIMLIN/INSTAGRAM Jeremy Allen White shares two daughters with ex-wife Addison Timlin.

Allen White is a proud dad to two girls. He shares Ezer Billie, 7, and Dolores Wild, 5, with his ex-wife and fellow actress Addison Timlin. The couple was married between 2019 and 2023. Timlin often shares totally adorable pics of the two little girls on social media, showing a glimpse into their upbringing.

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Source: SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT/YOUTUBE

Jeremy Allen White's Career Lately

Source: SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT/YOUTUBE Jeremy Allen White stars in 'The Social Reckoning.'