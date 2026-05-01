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Jerry O'Connell Under Fire After Revealing His High School-Aged 'Nepo Baby' Daughters Vape 'All the Time'

Photo of Jerry O'Connell and his family
Source: @jerryoconnell/Instagram

Jerry O'Connell confessed to a lax parenting style, revealing that his teenage daughters 'vape all the time.'

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May 1 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

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Jerry O'Connell ruffled feathers online after revealing his teenage "nepo-baby" daughters "vape all the time" in a candid parenting confession.

The actor, 52, who shares 16-year-old twins, Charlie and Dolly, with his wife, Rebecca Romijn, revealed during an appearance on "Hate to Break It to Ya" podcast that while his daughters were "starting to party," he doesn't apply a "lay down the law" parenting style.

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Jerry O'Connell Revealed His Daughters Were 'Vaping All the Time'

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Photo of Jerry O'Connell admitted that he doesn't have a 'lay down the law' parenting outlook.
Source: Hate to Break It to Ya Podcast/YouTube

Jerry O'Connell admitted that he doesn't have a 'lay down the law' parenting outlook.

"They're nepo babies in Los Angeles. They're gonna party. They're not quite 18 yet, but they're in high school," he told host Jamie Kennedy during the conversation. "I have like a ‘call me anytime’ [rule], but I said to my daughter the other night, I was like, 'If you can do this without getting into the drugs, it really, it's how my friend Jamie and I are still here somehow.'"

The Jerry Maguire star shocked listeners by revealing his high school aged daughters are "vaping all the time."

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Source: Hate to Break It to Ya Podcast/YouTube

Jerry O'Connell addressed his teenage daughters 'vaping all the time' in a recent interview.

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Jerry O'Connell Defended His Stance on His Children Vaping

Photo of Jerry O'Connell shares two daughters with his wife, Rebecca Romijn.
Source: Hate to Break It to Ya Podcast/YouTube

Jerry O'Connell shares two daughters with his wife, Rebecca Romijn.

The podcast host urged the actor to "throw them out," which O'Connell countered by saying it wasn't that simple.

"It's addicting," he said. "Like, so doesn't it replace with another vape? Shouldn't I deal with like, talking to them about, like, addiction and how this is gonna lead to a lifetime of addiction as opposed to like... It's not the vape's fault."

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Rebecca Romijn Doesn't Support Her Daughters Vaping

Photo of Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn tied the knot in 2007.
Source: MEGA

Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn tied the knot in 2007.

Kennedy asked if the The Punisher actress, 53, allowed their daughters to vape, to which O'Connell responded, "No, we don't let anyone vape."

"It's happening. These kids are crazy these days," he continued.

Jerry O'Connell Sparked Backlash Online After Sharing His Opinions on His Teen Daughter's Vaping

Photo of Critics urged Jerry O'Connell to 'get ride of the vape' in regards to his daughters.
Source: @jerryoconnell/Instagram

Critics urged Jerry O'Connell to 'get ride of the vape' in regards to his daughters.

Critics voiced harsh opinions about O'Connell's comments on parenting in the video's comments section.

"Get rid of the vape. Listen to your buddy. Also...protect your daughters. Just protect them. You know better," one user wrote in the comments section of the video, while another added, "In California, you must be at least 21 years old to purchase vapes, e-cigarettes, and related tobacco products. This 'Tobacco 21' law, do better Jerry O'Connell ❤."

"Brooo, jerry whats happened to you, you're heterosexual ISH?? You cant tell your kids not to vape? Its not the vapes fault? Bro you need to be injected with high amounts of testosterone!!" a third added. "You're way too much of a people pleaser, and way too fearful of silly s--- to be a grown a-- man. Your wife and daughters have stripped you of all of your masculinity and LA seems to have caused you to idk have issues."

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