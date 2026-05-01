Jerry O'Connell Under Fire After Revealing His High School-Aged 'Nepo Baby' Daughters Vape 'All the Time'

Article continues below advertisement

Jerry O'Connell ruffled feathers online after revealing his teenage "nepo-baby" daughters "vape all the time" in a candid parenting confession. The actor, 52, who shares 16-year-old twins, Charlie and Dolly, with his wife, Rebecca Romijn, revealed during an appearance on "Hate to Break It to Ya" podcast that while his daughters were "starting to party," he doesn't apply a "lay down the law" parenting style.

Article continues below advertisement

Jerry O'Connell Revealed His Daughters Were 'Vaping All the Time'

Source: Hate to Break It to Ya Podcast/YouTube Jerry O'Connell admitted that he doesn't have a 'lay down the law' parenting outlook.

"They're nepo babies in Los Angeles. They're gonna party. They're not quite 18 yet, but they're in high school," he told host Jamie Kennedy during the conversation. "I have like a ‘call me anytime’ [rule], but I said to my daughter the other night, I was like, 'If you can do this without getting into the drugs, it really, it's how my friend Jamie and I are still here somehow.'" The Jerry Maguire star shocked listeners by revealing his high school aged daughters are "vaping all the time."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Hate to Break It to Ya Podcast/YouTube Jerry O'Connell addressed his teenage daughters 'vaping all the time' in a recent interview.

Article continues below advertisement

Jerry O'Connell Defended His Stance on His Children Vaping

Source: Hate to Break It to Ya Podcast/YouTube Jerry O'Connell shares two daughters with his wife, Rebecca Romijn.

The podcast host urged the actor to "throw them out," which O'Connell countered by saying it wasn't that simple. "It's addicting," he said. "Like, so doesn't it replace with another vape? Shouldn't I deal with like, talking to them about, like, addiction and how this is gonna lead to a lifetime of addiction as opposed to like... It's not the vape's fault."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Rebecca Romijn Doesn't Support Her Daughters Vaping

Source: MEGA Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn tied the knot in 2007.

Kennedy asked if the The Punisher actress, 53, allowed their daughters to vape, to which O'Connell responded, "No, we don't let anyone vape." "It's happening. These kids are crazy these days," he continued.

Jerry O'Connell Sparked Backlash Online After Sharing His Opinions on His Teen Daughter's Vaping

Source: @jerryoconnell/Instagram Critics urged Jerry O'Connell to 'get ride of the vape' in regards to his daughters.