'Jersey Shore' Cast Savage Each Other in First-Ever Roast

The cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation proved there’s no family like a dysfunctional one when they took the stage for the franchise’s first-ever official roast, filmed live last night at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City — and sold out in under five minutes.

Fans packed into the venue for what became one of the wildest nights in Shore history, with Snooki, Pauly D, Mike “The Situation,” JWOWW, Vinny, Sammi, Deena, Ronnie, and Angelina letting loose with jokes so sharp the audience collectively gasped, screamed, and cackled their way through the chaos. At one point a fan shouted, “I’ve died and gone to Jersey Shore heaven!” and judging from the crowd’s reaction, no one disagreed. The punches started early when Ronnie took aim at Mike’s past — and his taxes. “Tax Day is April 15th… IRS doesn’t stand for Italian Reality Star,” he fired, leaving the room howling. And if that wasn’t enough, the roast wasted no time diving into old feuds, lingering tensions, and plenty of self-deprecating mayhem.

Source: Manny Carbel / Getty Images for Paramount+

Angelina, never one to shy away from a spotlight or a scandal, delivered one of the night’s most shocking moments. After accusing Vinny (yet again) of being secretly obsessed with her, she pulled out a framed three-person wedding photofeaturing the two of them… while Vinny’s real-life girlfriend Paola watched from the audience, eyes wide. Paola quickly became an unexpected MVP when she revealed she’d made fresh charcuterie for the entire crowd — instantly winning over everyone in the room. The comedians weren’t holding back either. Chris Distefano spent the night unleashing hit after hit, announcing that “Snooki is here to make Ronnie smart and tall,” before turning to Mike with, “He even got a quick lift in today… a face lift.” His most brutal line of the night — “Collectively, the nine of you have set Italian Americans back further than Mike’s hairline” — sent the cast into hysterics.

Source: Manny Carbel / Getty Images for Paramount+

Rachel Feinstein also tore into the crew, admitting she had written jokes for each of the women but “with your new faces, I couldn’t tell who’s who.” She crowned them “the Picassos of trash TV,” adding, “You walked so Mormon Wives can run.”

Source: Manny Carbel / Getty Images for Paramount+

Not to be outdone, the cast kept swinging back. Vinny compared Angelina to reality royalty, calling her “the Kim Kardashian of Staten Island… because every guy you date goes crazy.” Angelina didn’t miss a beat, lobbing back the instantly iconic line, “I take better than your mom’s chicken cutlets,” while Paola looked on in absolute horror. Snooki got her love too — and her shade — with the comedians branding her the “Coco Chanel of Seaside Heights” for creating a fashion lane “for 4-foot ladies who need leopard leggings.” And Mike, who once bombed so hard during the Trump roast it became reality TV legend, got hit with a callback: “Mike bombed so bad at the Trump roast, but he blamed drugs and alcohol… who’s he going to blame tonight, Ozempic?” The Situation took it all in stride, and the mood shifted when the girls paused the savagery to congratulate him on 10 years of sobriety, assuring him, “We’re drinking for you tonight.”

Source: Manny Carbel / Getty Images for Paramount+