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Jersey Shore's Ronnie Magro's Baby Mama Jen Harley Arrested for Domestic Violence

Image of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley
Source: MEGA

Jen Harley was arrested by Sunny Isles Beach police on Saturday, October 10.

Oct. 17 2026, Published 11:33 a.m. ET

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Jen Harley, Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's former girlfriend and the mother of his daughter, was arrested in Florida for an alleged domestic violence incident. According to jail documents, Harley was placed under arrest by Sunny Isles Beach Police Department officers on Saturday, October 10, and she was charged with one misdemeanor count of battery/domestic violence.

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Harley Spent Two Nights in Jail

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Image of Jen Harley
Source: MEGA

Harley spent two nights in jail before posting a $1,000 bond.

Harley was held in jail in Miami-Dade County for two days prior to posting a $1,000 bond, and then she was released on Monday, October 12, according to court records. Harley has entered a written plea of not guilty, and she'll be arraigned on Tuesday, December 8, according to a report.

A document from the court shows that a stay-away order was put in place, but it was labeled "pre trial conditional allowing contact." The specific terms of the order remain unknown.

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The Alleged Incident Happened in July

Image of Jen Harley
Source: MEGA

Joe Ambrosole told police Harley struck him during an argument in July.

The incident allegedly occurred on Monday, July 27, and involved Joe Ambrosole, the father of Harley's youngest son. Ambrosole stated he was trying to console their sick son after the boy started acting like he was going to throw up.

At this point, Ambrosole told police, Harley picked up the boy and went to the living room while calling Ambrosole "a terrible father." Then, as soon as Ambrosole attempted to take the boy back from Harley, she "shoved toward him and intentionally struck him on the right side of his face with an open hand," according to the police report.

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Police Couldn't Find Harley for Months

ImImage of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley
Source: MEGA

After her arrest, Harley denied the allegations on social media.

Ambrosole alerted law enforcement regarding the alleged incident. Officers were unable to find Harley at that time, but she was found in the parking area of an apartment complex by police on October 10. Harley was arrested without incident, and after being arrested, she declined to make any comments. Following the news of her arrest, Harley has denied the charges via social media.

Past Arrests Include Cases Involving Ortiz-Magro

Image of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro
Source: MEGA

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Harley dated on and off from 2017 to 2019.

In addition to her current arrest, Harley has had several previous domestic violence-related arrests. Prosecutors in Las Vegas decided not to prosecute Harley in a June 2018 domestic battery case involving Ortiz-Magro. Records also show a 2016 misdemeanor domestic battery charge against Harley was dismissed.

Harley and Ortiz-Magro dated on and off from 2017 to 2019, and they had a child together in April 2018. Ortiz-Magro was arrested in October 2019 after an altercation with Harley, and he entered into a plea agreement in the matter that included three years of probation and completion of a 52-week domestic violence program.

Harley is 39 years old and is a social media influencer. That June 2018 arrest in Las Vegas came after Harley allegedly used her car to drag Ortiz-Magro. Harley was arrested again in Las Vegas in May 2019. Ortiz-Magro, who starred on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, was arrested on new felony domestic violence charges in April 2021 in a case involving a different girlfriend. He was on probation for his 2019 arrest at the time.

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