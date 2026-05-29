Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Suffers Miscarriage After Announcing Surprise Pregnancy on TV

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Angelina Pivarnick devastatingly suffered a miscarriage, with the reality TV star sharing the news in an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation after announcing her pregnancy on the show two weeks prior. During the Thursday, May 28, episode, the reality television star appeared concerned after noticing miscarriage symptoms and highlighting health concerns amid her fertility journey. In a teaser for next week's episode, Pivarnick confirmed the sad news. “I’m just not feeling myself. Some stuff’s happening with me and my pregnancy and I don’t know what’s going on and I don’t even know what to do,” the 39-year-old said in a confessional.

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In one scene, Pivarnick confided in her costar Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola — who happened to also be pregnant at the time the episode was filmed in March 2025. “I’m spotting,” she told her pal. “I’m wearing a pad right now.” Giancola, also 39, was immediately filled with fear, admitting, "I’m going to be honest with you, when I miscarried – like a chemical pregnancy – I was spotting right away, and then it, like, just, it happened."

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'I’m Getting a Little Concerned for You'

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"So to me, I’m getting a little concerned for you. I don’t want to think the worst but for your own peace of mind, go to the ER and just check. They can see what’s going on," she advised her friend. In a follow-up confessional, Pivarnick noted she was "definitely scared about what I might find out." A teaser for the Thursday, June 4, episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation confirmed the worst.

'I'm Actively Miscarrying'