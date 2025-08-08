Jesse Metcalfe Teases Potential 'John Tucker Must Die' Sequel: 'It Could Be Done Really Well'
Jesse Metcalfe is open to returning to one of his most beloved projects.
Following the success of the 2006 film John Tucker Must Die, the 46-year-old thinks it's time to circle back to the juggernaut, which starred Brittany Snow, Sophia Bush and Ashanti.
Metcalfe spoke exclusively with OK! at Jill Zarin's Luxury Luncheon, where he dished on a potential sequel, his new skincare line and how being in the spotlight influenced his new venture.
A 'John Tucker Must Die' Sequel?
"I would obviously love to do a sequel to John Tucker Must Die," Metcalfe admitted. "There's a script out there, which I think is pretty good. It's over at 20th Century Fox, but I think it could be done really well. I loved it."
"I think that there's an appetite for it," he explained of the public wanting to see the return of the 2006 teen flick. "So, I don't know why it hasn't gotten done yet, but maybe it will."
Diving Into the Skincare Industry
Besides his successful screen career, Metcalfe started his new line, Nutrl Skin, earlier this year. "I spent two years formulating the product and developing the brand that we launched in April," he revealed of the line.
"We've already done two appearances on Good Morning America's Deals and Steals. We're going to be on The View in September, and we're here at Jill Zarin's celebrity brand event. So, things are going pretty well," the actor explained of the rollout process.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Why He Began Nutrl Skin
Metcalfe's brand was born after having to look camera-ready for many years.
"Everyone kept asking me what my skin care routine was on the carpet," he explained. "I really wanted to start a brand. I tried my hand at a couple other brands that didn't really work. I tried a Bronco restoration business. I tried a short-lived clothing line, where I was making these really high-end cashmere sweaters that really didn't work, but I've always been passionate about skincare. Since I had acne as a teenager, it really did a number on my self-esteem. I've been in front of the camera for 26 years. I've tried every product under the sun."
What He Put Into the Product
"I wanted to create something that cuts through the noise of a really cluttered skin care market," the Dallas alum said. "It's really all about marketing and creating a product that was super simple but effective. It's a lab grade product, but it's incredibly gentle. It's great for all skin types."
"I put glycolic acid and hyaluronic acid in a lot of the products. I have peptide complexes, one's called matrixial three thousand, which boosts collagen production by nearly 3,350 percent," he noted. "There's a L-ascorbic acid and vitamin c serum, which is really great. All of the products are a gel, not a cream. They're very light and absorb into the skin incredibly well. I've been told by a lot of makeup influencers, my girlfriend, some of my girlfriend's friends that it's great pre-makeup routine."