NEWS Jesse Metcalfe's Shocking Confession Revealed: 'I Haven't Read Scheana Shay's Memoir Yet!' Source: Mega Jesse Metcalfe revealed he hasn’t read Scheana Shay’s memoir despite him being named. OK! Staff Aug. 31 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Jesse Metcalfe has admitted he hasn't yet picked up Scheana Shay's memoir, My Good Side, even though she mentioned their brief romance in the tell-all book, according to an outlet. "I just became aware of the book, like, a couple days ago," Metcalfe, 46, said at Ticket2Event's 12th Annual Luxury Luncheon on Saturday, July 26. "So, no, I haven't read it yet."

Source: Mega Jesse Metcalfe briefly dated Scheana Shay.

Shay, 40, released her memoir on Tuesday, July 22, detailing her dating history — including the time she and Metcalfe were romantically linked in 2007. "It felt like I was living a real-life fantasy with this guy I'd watched on TV and in movies for years," the Vanderpump Rules star alum said about Metcalfe. She added that they had a "great time" together, sharing, "Our relationship didn't happen right away. Soon after we first met, he went to rehab, so we started hanging out often only after he finished."

Source: Mega Scheana Shay recalled their brief 2007 romance in 'My Good Side.'

Metcalfe reacted positively to Shay's mention of him. "She spoke highly of me, which was nice," he said during a July 16 appearance on Tori Spelling's podcast “misSPELLING." "It's always nice when people speak highly of you. It's better than people speaking ill of you." In her memoir, Shay detailed a memorable date with Metcalfe, which occurred after he left rehab. "I then spent my 22nd birthday at dinner with him," she recalled. "I vividly remember sticking to water and Red Bull all night as a way of supporting his sobriety."

Source: Mega Jesse Metcalfe appreciated the star's kind words about their time together.

Metcalfe also acknowledged their past relationship, recalling, "[It was a] long time ago, 20 years ago. We were dating. I mean, it was — overall — it was pretty brief, but we were seeing each other on a regular basis." While Metcalfe hasn't delved into the memoir yet, he jokingly noted he tries to keep it "away" from his current girlfriend, Helene Immel, whom he began dating in 2023. The couple made a splash at the Southampton Inn red carpet event together recently.

Source: Mega Jesse Metcalfe is currently dating Helene Immel.