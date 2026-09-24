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Jesse Solomon Hints at Romance With 'Summer House' Costar Jane Motion: Photo

Split image of Jesse Solomon and Jane Motion.
Source: MEGA; @JESSESOLS/ INSTAGRAM; @JANEMOTION/ INSTAGRAM

Jesse Solomon's post suggests he and Jane Motion are dating.

Sept. 24 2026, Updated 7:11 a.m. ET

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Jesse Solomon is giving fans a much clearer picture of where things stand with his rumored new romance.

"A vongole a day," Jesse captioned a September 20 Instagram carousel from his European getaway, where he toured Obbürgen, Switzerland, and Saint-Tropez, France.

The post included a photo of him with his arm wrapped around Jane Motion.

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The Photos Suggest They're Officially Together

Image of Jesse Solomon and Jane Motion.
Source: @JESSESOLS/ INSTAGRAM

Fans immediately went to the comments section to express their excitement for the pair.

In the image, Motion's back was turned to the camera while Solomon held her close.

While the star didn't tag Motion in the post, fans didn't need much convincing to conclude that a romance might be brewing between the two.

Followers flooded the comments section with plenty of reactions.

"We love this soft launch!❤️🔥," one person said, while another added, "I knew as soon as @janemotion was on Summer House, they'd be dating."

One fan simply commented, "Cute couple ❤️."

Another follower gushed, "So excited for you and *invisible ink* Jane! ❤️❤️❤️."

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The Rumors Started Weeks Earlier

Split image of Jane Motion and Jesse Solomon.
Source: @JANEMOTION/ INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Jane Motion and Jesse Solomon dropped hints that they might be together.

The pair first fueled speculation on September 10, when both posted from the same luxury resort in Switzerland just after wrapping filming.

"Best spa in the world," Solomon wrote in an Instagram Story at the time, sharing views from the Bürgenstock Resort's pool and mountains.

Even before that, fans had noticed the two dropping matching clues while filming was still underway. They'd post nearly identical sunset photos from the same spot in Greece.

Solomon's former flame Lexi Wood appeared to respond to the budding romance around the time of the Switzerland posts. She shared a TikTok mouthing lyrics to Olivia Rodrigo's "Get Him Back."

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He Hinted at Wanting Love This Season

Image of Jesse Solomon.
Source: MEGA

Jesse Solomon hinted at the possibility of finding love in the Hamptons.

Solomon had made his intentions clear even before filming got underway for the new season.

"Serious question, do we think this is the summer that I finally find love in the Hamptons?" he said in a July 3 TikTok video, filmed while driving out to the Hamptons for the season.

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Motion Is Reportedly Joining the Cast

Image of Jane Motion.
Source: @JANEMOTION/ INSTAGRAM

Jane Motion will join the 'Summer House' cast in Season 11.

Motion is expected to join Summer House as a new cast member for its upcoming season.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy confirmed the casting news over the summer. He claimed that the influencer, who he said is close with his ex-girlfriend, had indeed joined the show.

Motion is the daughter of professional horse trainer Graham Motion. She currently runs her own influencer marketing company, Motion Made.

Jesse has had a rocky relationship history on the show, having previously dated Lexi during an earlier season. He also flirted with costar Ciara Miller during the following season.

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